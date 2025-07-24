BJP on Thursday mocked Opposition for displaying a banner with incorrect spellings of 'Loktantra' (democracy) in Hindi during a protest inside the Parliament complex.

In a social media post, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya highlighted the error, saying, “It’s Loktantra, not Loktantar.”

"Can’t blame Congress They can neither spell nor save Loktantra They believe in Parivar Tantra and Emergency! Surely they can spell and save that," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, staged a demonstration at Parliament’s Makar Dwar over the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

During the protest, MPs raised slogans against the ’s exercise while holding a large banner that read: “SIR: Loktantra par war” (Attack on democracy).

Why is Opposition Protesting Over Bihar SIR?

The opposition has alleged that the voter roll revision is being misused to suppress votes and disenfranchise certain sections of the population.

According to the Election Commission, 98.01% of voters in Bihar have been covered under the ongoing SIR as of July 23. Officials said the process has so far identified nearly 20 lakh deceased voters, 28 lakh individuals who have permanently migrated, 7 lakh voters enrolled in multiple locations, 1 lakh untraceable voters, and about 15 lakh unreturned voter forms.

The EC also noted that 7.17 crore voter forms — approximately 90.89% of the total — have been received and digitised.

This is the first such revision in Bihar in 22 years. The EC says the aim of the SIR is to clean up the electoral rolls by removing ineligible, duplicate, or non-existent entries, while ensuring all eligible citizens are included.