Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticised Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi for running away from discussion in the House chiding the parliamentarians not to treat it as their “personal drawing room.”

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticised Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi for running away from discussion in the House chiding the parliamentarians not to treat it as their “personal drawing room.” He said that there are specific rules and regulations governing the functioning of Parliament, and cannot be run on any one person's personal whim.

"We want to run the House... This is not the personal drawing room of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Everyone will have to stay within the rules. They are themselves running away from the discussion, because they are more interested in supporting Pakistan.

They are more interested in helping the opposition forces of India. That is why they do not want to speak in the Parliament responsibly. They can hold discussions on any topic, it will be answered..." the Union Minister said while speaking to ANI.

Pradhan's remark came after the House was adjourned on the first day of the monsoon session until 2 pm, following Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the opposition was not allowed to speak.

'Rajnath Singh Allowed To Speak But Opposition Including Me Wasn't: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader stated that union ministers were permitted to speak, but he was not.

Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc have identified eight key issues to be raised during the monsoon session of Parliament. These include the Pahalgam terror attack and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Opposition members had given adjournment notices, which were not accepted.

Opposition parties had been raising slogans in Lok Sabha in support of their demands in the House. The Lok Sabha was first adjourned until 12:00 p.m. and then until 2:00 p.m.

"The question is - the Defence Minister is allowed to speak in the House, but Opposition members, including me, who is the LoP, are not allowed to speak...This is a new approach...The convention states that if people from the government side can speak, then we should also be given space to speak," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks that the government is ready for discussion on Operation Sindoor."If they (the government) are ready for discussion, they should let the Leader of the Opposition speak. He stood up to speak, so he should be allowed to speak," she said.