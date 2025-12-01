The Parliament's Winter Session began with the Rajya Sabha felicitating new Chairman CP Radhakrishnan. While PM Modi hailed him, LoP Kharge urged impartiality, leading to a clash over the former VP. The Lok Sabha adjourned amid opposition protests.

The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday for lunch after a discussion on the motion of felicitation of the new Rajya Sabha chairman, CP Radhakrishan. The discussion witnessed several Rajya Sabha MPs across party lines welcoming Vice President Radhakrishnan to the House. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan assumed charge as the Rajya Sabha chairman in September 2025.

PM Modi Hails New Chairman's Journey

During the discussion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to the Upper House, highlighting his inspiring political journey and lifelong commitment to social service. PM Modi hailed VP Radhakrishnan's political journey, calling him an inspiration for the MPs.

The Prime Minister also assured the House chairman that the Rajya Sabha MPs will maintain the dignity of the House and the post of the chairman during the functioning of the Parliament. He said, "This is a moment of pride to welcome you and, under your guidance, take the nation on the path of development by taking important decisions. On behalf of the House, I congratulate you and wish you. I am confident that all the MPs sitting here will also consider your dignity while maintaining the dignity of the Upper House."

"Our chair comes from an ordinary agricultural family and has dedicated their life to social service. The political sphere has been just a part of his social service. His works since his youth days are an inspiration for people interested in social service. Your reaching this far despite the twists and turns of politics is the biggest strength of Indian democracy," PM Modi added.

LoP Kharge Urges Impartiality, Cites Precedent

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, while welcoming Vice President CP Radhakrishnan as the chairman of the House, urged him not to show partisan behaviour during his tenure.

Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament, Kharge invoked India's first Vice President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to take a jibe at the BJP. He said, "I rise today on my own behalf and on behalf of all opposition members to heartily congratulate you on assuming the office of Chairman of Rajya Sabha."

"Chairman holds the heavy responsibility of the smooth conduct of the proceedings of the Council of States. I consider it apt to quote Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. During his acceptance speech, he said, 'I belong to no party, that means I belong to every party in this House. It shall be my endeavour to hold the highest traditions of the Parliamentary democracy and act towards every party with fairness and impartiality. With ill will to none and goodwill to all. A democracy will turn into tyranny if it does not allow the Opposition groups to criticise fairly freely and frankly the policies ofthe government.' I am saying because some people say that you belong to their party," the Congress President added.

Clash Erupts Over Former VP's Resignation

Recalling former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation, he said that the House did not get an opportunity to bid him a farewell. His remarks regarding Dhankhar's resignation triggered opposition from the ruling MPs, and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back by saying that Congress leaders had insulted the former Rajya Sabha chairman and sought his removal from the post.

Rijiju said, "Why did LoP mention a case which was not necessary to be raised at this moment. Kharge ji, your LoP in Lok Sabha and Jairam Ramesh's work, I don't want to mention here. In a democracy, we should respect each other. If he did not deviate from the subject, I didn't need to say. Have you forgotten the language you used for the former Vice President and insulted him? The removal motion against him is still with us. My appeal is don't refer to anything unnecessary on this solemn occasion."

Lok Sabha Adjourns Amid Opposition Protests

The first day of the winter session witnessed the Lok Sabha adjourning till 2 PM after just 15 minutes of legislative business taking place, amid repeated sloganeering by the Opposition parties alleging electoral fraud. Sitting at the Speaker's chair, MP Sandhya Rai adjourned the house, criticising the Opposition for not allowing the House to function.

Multiple Opposition leaders raised the slogan of "vote chor, gaddi chod" in the House, while also demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill was introduced in the House via a voice vote. (ANI)