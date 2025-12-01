BJP MP Ravi Kishan, echoing PM Modi's 'delivery, not drama' message, slammed the opposition for disrupting the Parliament's winter session, advising them to perform their 'drama' elsewhere and not on infrastructure built with public money.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday said that the opposition should allow both houses to run smoothly in the Parliament Winter session, which began earlier in the day adding that if they are interested in doing "drama" then they must do it somewhere else and not on the infrastructure built by the public money.

Kishan was echoing the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, in which he sent a stern message to the opposition, Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should be delivery here, no drama). Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan said, "If they want to do drama, they should build a drama school and a stage. They can perform drama on a road also, but this place is built with people's money. Crores of rupees are spent here every day. Do not do drama over here. Accept your defeat. Analyse and work on it, and talk about bouncing back. If they can do nothing, they should go and take a class on the life of the Prime Minister. Their life will change, I guarantee it."

'Delivery, not drama': PM Modi's message to opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday ahead of the winter parliament session, calling on the Opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive parliament session for the people. Taking a jibe at the the Opposition, he said they appear "unsettled," due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections, he called upon them to put aside differences and work for ensuring sound policy and laws are passed in parliament, in order to not repeat the washout of the monsoon session.

"I would request that everyone think about the issues at hand. There is a lot of space for doing drama; whoever wants to do drama can do it. Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should be delivery here, no drama). Whoever wants to say slogans, the whole country is there; you have already said it during the defeat of the Bihar elections. But here the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," PM Modi said ahead of the winter parliament session.

"It is possible that negativity can work in politics, but ultimately, positive thinking is needed for nation-building. Negativity should be kept aside, and nation-building should be the focus," he added. Calling on the Opposition to raise relevant and strong issues, he said that he felt the parties could have gotten over their recent defeat in Bihar, but clearly, they are still unsettled.

Winter Session begins amid ruckus

The Winter Parliament session began on Monday. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm after the opposition created a ruckus demanding a debate on SIR and other issues not listed in the agenda. (ANI)