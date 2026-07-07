Five members of a family were killed and one critically injured when their SUV hit a truck on NH-30 in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district. The group was returning from a birthday party when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Five persons were killed and another sustained critical injuries after an SUV they were travelling in rammed into a truck on National Highway-30 in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district, police said.

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The accident occurred near Rigra village under the jurisdiction of Nadan Dehat police station in the district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, took out the bodies with the help of locals and sent them to the hospital. According to Police station in charge Panchraj Singh, all the people were belonging to the same extended family and close relatives and they were returning to their village after attending a birthday party.

Details of the Horrific Crash

The driver of the SUV allegedly lost control and crashed into the truck moving ahead near Rigra village on the NH-30 highway in the district. The impact was so severe that the SUV was completely mangled, and the police, along with local residents, had to make strenuous efforts to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage, he added.

Victims Identified

The deceased were identified as Ankur Patel (39), Mridul Patel (32), Vijay Patel (32), Harishankar Patel (28), residents of Tanaja village, and Sanjeev Patel (23), a resident of Narora village. While one more person travelling in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. (ANI)