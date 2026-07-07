A fire has broken out at a plastic warehouse in the Ariyamangalam area of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Firefighting operations are currently underway to control the blaze. Further details regarding the cause and damages are awaited.

Fire at Tiruchirappalli Warehouse

A fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in Ganapathy Nagar under the Ariyamangalam area of Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday. Operations are underway to douse the blaze. Further details are awaited.

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Similar Incident in Ranipet

Earlier in June, a major fire broke out at a cardboard storage and recycling unit in VC Mottur, Ranipet, due to an electrical short circuit, creating panic in the area. According to sources, the incident occurred at a private enterprise, where old cardboard materials and chemical boxes were stored. The fire is believed to have started following an electrical malfunction, causing the highly combustible cardboard and chemical containers to catch fire rapidly. Locals who noticed the blaze immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the police. More than five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control. The fire destroyed a large quantity of stored cardboard materials and chemical boxes, reducing them to ashes. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)