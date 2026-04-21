Controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district after BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi was allegedly caught on camera confronting a police officer over action taken against his son.

Controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district after BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi was allegedly caught on camera confronting a police officer over action taken against his son. The video, which went viral on Sunday evening, purportedly shows Lodhi challenging Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad over the questioning of his son, Dinesh Lodhi, in connection with an accident case. In the clip, the MLA is seen objecting strongly, accusing the officer of crossing limits and insisting that authorities must operate strictly within the ambit of the law.

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Lodhi allegedly questioned the police’s intent, claiming selective action and arguing that while several cases drag on for years, his son’s case was being disproportionately “highlighted.”

The footage also captures police officials defending their actions, stating that due procedure was followed. SDOP Jakhad is purportedly heard stating that the police acted as per rules questioning the accused, issuing a challan for violations such as the use of black film and hooter, and initiating proceedings to cancel the driving licence.

Lodhi is heard saying, "Tre daddy ka ha kya Karera…vo aayega bhi, chunav bhi ladega… agar daddy me dum ho toh rok lena.”

On April 16, an SUV allegedly driven by Dinesh Lodhi rammed into multiple people, leaving five injured. The vehicle reportedly struck a motorcycle and two women walking along the road, prompting police to register a case and launch an investigation.