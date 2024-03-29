Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amit Shah is a 'Goonda', faces murder charges in 2002 riots: Karnataka CM's son launches scathing attack

    Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, criticized BJP's Amit Shah, labeling him a 'goonda' and 'rowdy', citing alleged criminal involvement. He also lambasted BJP for unfulfilled promises on job creation and black money, warning against potential constitutional amendments with BJP's electoral dominance, highlighting growing political tensions between Congress and BJP.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, made scathing remarks against BJP leader and Home Minister, Amit Shah, during a Congress meeting in Hanur, Chamarajanagar district. He labelled Shah as a 'goonda' and 'rowdy', alleging his involvement in criminal activities and pointing to murder charges related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. 

    Speaking at the event, Yathindra Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP-led government's failure to fulfil its promises, particularly regarding job creation and tackling black money. He highlighted the discrepancy between the pledged creation of 2 crore jobs and the government's subsequent denial of responsibility for job generation. Furthermore, he expressed disappointment over the government's inability to reveal the names of Swiss bank account holders, despite earlier commitments to combat black money.

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Yathindra Siddaramaiah also raised concerns about the BJP's alleged agenda, claiming that securing over 400 seats in elections could pave the way for constitutional amendments. He warned against what he perceived as a threat to the democratic fabric of the country under Modi's leadership.

    His remarks underscored the ongoing political tensions between the Congress and the BJP, setting the stage for further debate and discourse in the political arena.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
