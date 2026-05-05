Following a historic win in West Bengal, BJP leaders including Nitin Nabin and Rekha Gupta offered prayers at Delhi's Kali Bari Mandir. The BJP is set to form its first government in Bengal and the party-led NDA also retained power in Assam.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, party MP Bansuri Swaraj, the party's Delhi unit chief Virendraa Sachdeva, and others, offered prayers at Kali Bari Mandir in CR Park in the national capital following the party's historic win in the West Bengal assembly poll. Nabin congratulated the people of West Bengal and other states that participated in the recently concluded assembly elections. He emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the culture and heritage of West Bengal could be furthered, while wishing for peace and prosperity across all states.

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'Victory in the land of Maa Kali'

Speaking to the reporters, Nabin said, "I congratulate the people of West Bengal and all other states which went to polls. For victory in the land of Maa Kali and Maa Kamakhya, I have come here to offer prayers before Maa Kali."

"I believe that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the culture and heritage of West Bengal can be taken forward... I wish that there be peace and prosperity in all states," he further added.

Assembly Poll Results

BJP's sweep in West Bengal, Assam

BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 207 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly, and the TMC won 80 seats. In Assam, BJP secured 82 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 64 by 18 seats, with its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), each winning 10 seats. While the Congress, despite its alliance with five other parties, could only manage 19 seats.

Key results in other states

Actor-turned-politician Vijay created a flutter in Tamil Nadu, as his party TVK won 108 seats in the assembly polls and pushed the two Dravadian parties to distant positions in terms of seats.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) scored a massive victory in Keralam and the NR Congress (AINRC)-led alliance comfortably retained Puducherry. In Kerala, Congress won 63 seats on its own in the 140-member assembly. The CPI-M won 26 seats, and the CPI eight. (ANI)