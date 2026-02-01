BJP leaders welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, calling it 'progressive and growth-oriented'. They addressed market volatility, attributing it to the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and expressed confidence in a swift recovery.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, terming it a "progressive and growth-oriented" budget. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in the Parliament, marking her ninth consecutive Budget speech. While speaking to reporters, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It is a progressive Budget which makes clear the way for Viksit Bharat."

BJP Leaders Address Market Concerns, Laud Budget

Reacting to market volatility following the budget announcement, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey attributed the market crash to the Securities Transaction Tax (STT). He added that the market will react positively to these measures in the coming days. "Share market doesn't decide much. Customs used to trouble air passengers. Several things have been made exempt and duty has been reduced from 20% to 10%. For aircraft manufacturing here, we have provided ample rebate on components. So, share market will react on it tomorrow. If it is 2000 points down right now, it will rise a little later. Since investment has to be brought in, banking sector reforms are there too. What you are pointing out in the share market is a matter of STT (Securities Transaction Tax)...It is just a little pressure on players who play with loopholes in share market and it is due to STT. I think it will recover tomorrow.", Dubey told reporters.

Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh also praised the budget, saying, "This budget is focused on the growth of our country. It will have a far-reaching impact." Additionally, BJP MP Vivek Thakur echoed similar sentiments, stating, "It is a complete Budget which has touched every section of the society."

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday praised the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas." He added that the budget will bring significant benefits to both the country and Chhattisgarh. Speaking to the media in Raipur, CM Sai said, "The budget for the year 2026-27 is a budget that embodies the Prime Minister's core mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'. This will greatly benefit both the country and Chhattisgarh."

Key Highlights: Infrastructure and Eco-Tourism

Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

Push for High-Speed Rail Connectivity

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development. The proposed routes include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Together, they will link India's financial hubs, technology centres, manufacturing clusters, and emerging cities through faster, cleaner mobility."

In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors, namely Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, and Chennai to Bengaluru. Delhi to Varanasi, Varanasi to Siliguri," the FM said.

Focus on Eco-Tourism and Sustainable Trails

The Budget also highlighted eco-tourism and nature-based travel. The Finance Minister said, "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience." The government will develop sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats. (ANI)