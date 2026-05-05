After BJP's landslide victory in West Bengal with 206 seats, state leaders Samik Bhattacharya and others paid tribute to party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Suvendu Adhikari hailed the win as a 'New Dawn for Sonar Bangla' under PM Modi's vision.

BJP Celebrates Victory with Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

West Bengal BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya on Monday paid tribute to Bhartiya Jana Sangh's founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee at his ancestral house in Bhawanipur, as the BJP registered a landslide victory in the state. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha and West Bengal BJP in-charge Mangal Pandey also paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The leaders gathered at the ancestral residence of the party ideologue to mark the win as the BJP swept the state assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mookerjee's Legacy and Jana Sangh

In 1947, Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the decisive voice against the "United Bengal" plan. He successfully argued that if India was partitioned, the Hindu-majority regions of Bengal must remain part of the Indian Union. After resigning from Nehru's cabinet in 1950, Mookerjee collaborated with MS Golwalkar (RSS) to create a political alternative. In 1951, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the direct organisational ancestor of the modern-day BJP.

West Bengal Assembly Election Results

As per the latest data released by Election Commission of India, BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in Assembly. TMC won 80 seats and is currently leading on one for which counting is underway. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

'New Dawn for Sonar Bangla': Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari declared a "New Dawn for Sonar Bangla" following a historic electoral mandate. In a post on X, Adhikari framed the BJP's performance as a definitive rejection of the status quo and a full-throated embrace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the East.

Adhikari characterised the election results as a "testament to the unwavering faith" the people of West Bengal have in the Prime Minister. By linking the state's future to the national goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), he signalled a shift toward integrated regional growth. (ANI)