Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP leaders ask theatre owners to remove James for Kashmir Files: DK Shivakumar

    The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar has alleged that BJP leaders reportedly called many theatre owners in Bengaluru to remove Puneeth Rajkumar's James for The Kashmir Files. The Home Minister said it's all rumours.
     

    BJP leaders ask theatre owners to remove James for Kashmir Files: DK Shivakumar-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    In an attempt to corner the ruling BJP government, KPCC chief DK Shivakumar has alleged that many BJP MLAs and ministers had called theater owners to screen The Kashmir Films and remove Puneeth Rajkumar's James.

    The allegation comes at a time when Vivek Agnihotri's project The Kashmir Files is creating waves as it deals with the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits at the hands of Islamic fundamentals.

    Shivakumar said the BJP leaders are pitching for the film like The Kashmir Files as it suits their agenda and said we have better subjects like killings of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi as it is a reality.

    Refuting the claims made by Shivakumar, Home Minister Araga Jananedra said, all this is just a rumour as James is not being removed. Cooperation Minister Somashekhar said James and other films will be screened simultaneously.

    James is Puneeth Rajkumar's last film and is directed by Chetan Kumar. The central message of the film is one should put country before self, while The Kashmir Files deals with the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s.

    Earlier, fans of Puneeth Rajkumar started to trend #BoycottRRRinKarnataka following the news that in many places, actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James will make way for RRR.

    The film director Chetan Kumar also took to social media to appeal to theater owners not to remove James. He contended that fans called him to tell them James will be removed. "The first week, fans thronged all theaters to watch Appu's James and usually the families and children come during the second week and hence I appeal to the theater owners to allow James for another week," said Chetan.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Muslim vendors banned in temple fair, Home Minister says 'reaction for action'-ycb

    Muslim vendors banned in temple fair, Home Minister says 'reaction for action'

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre-dnm

    COVID-19 curbs to end on March 31; wearing masks, social distancing to remain: Centre

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter-dnm

    Rampurhat killing: West Bengal Guv Dhankhar deplores CM Mamata Banerjee in 3-page letter

    Accidental missile launch probe Group Captain-rank officer to blame

    Accidental missile launch probe: Group Captain-rank officer to blame?

    Rampurhat killing: Latest updates from West Bengal Mamata BJP Congress

    Rampurhat killing: Governor-Mamata showdown, missing eyewitness claim and more

    Recent Stories

    Muslim vendors banned in temple fair, Home Minister says 'reaction for action'-ycb

    Muslim vendors banned in temple fair, Home Minister says 'reaction for action'

    Do not blame us for oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks

    Don't blame us for global oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will INR 15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will ₹15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?

    Is Akshay Kumar greedy? Actor says, 'he is hungry for more' RBA

    Is Akshay Kumar greedy? Actor says, 'he is hungry for more'

    Chinese real estate Evergrande baffled post lenders claim $2billion in cash - ADT

    Chinese real estate Evergrande baffled post lenders claim $2billion in cash

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon