BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi sharply criticised Jawaharlal Nehru's stance on the Somnath Temple, alleging he harboured hatred for it and opposed its reconstruction. Trivedi cited letters by Nehru to prove he downplayed its importance to appease Pakistan.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday launched a sharp critique of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's stance on the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple. Trivedi stated that while historical figures like Muhammad Ghazni and Alauddin Khilji physically looted the temple, Nehru "harboured the greatest hatred toward Lord Somnath."

Trivedi Accuses Nehru of Appeasing Pakistan

In an 'X' post, Trivedi shared a letter purportedly written by Nehru to former Pakistan Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, noting that Nehru addressed him as "Dear Nawabzada" and described the story of the Somnath doors as entirely false. Trivedi argued that this letter represented a form of surrender, suggesting that Nehru sought to downplay the temple's reconstruction rather than defend India's civilizational heritage.

According to Trivedi, instead of confronting Pakistan's propaganda, Nehru chose to belittle Hindu historical symbols to appease Pakistan, prioritising external approval over national self-confidence.

Allegations of Opposing Temple Reconstruction

In another 'X' post, Trivedi further claimed that Nehru opposed the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple altogether. He noted that Nehru wrote letters to several high-ranking officials, including cabinet ministers, President Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and Vice President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, questioning the need for the temple's reconstruction and advising them against attending its inauguration.

He said that Nehru reportedly wrote twice to all Indian Chief Ministers, complaining that the construction of the temple damaged India's image abroad.

He also wrote to Minister of Information and Broadcasting R.R. Diwakar, urging reduced coverage of the consecration ceremony, calling it ostentatious, and claiming it harmed India's international image.

Context of PM Modi's Upcoming Visit

This comes amidst PM Modi's scheduled visit to Somnath temple on January 11 to take part in Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebations.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv will be observed from January 8 to January 11, during which a range of programmes highlighting India's spiritual heritage, cultural pride and social values will be held. (ANI)