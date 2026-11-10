Senior BJP leader Bikram Singh Thakur has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of failing to deliver on election promises, citing a lack of industrial investment, employment generation, and questionable handling of development projects.

BJP Criticizes Himachal Pradesh Government Performance

Senior BJP leader and former Industries Minister Bikram Singh Thakur on Tuesday accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of failing to deliver on its promises, alleging that the state had witnessed no major industrial investment, substantial employment generation or significant development achievements during its nearly four years in power.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, the BJP MLA alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government was surviving on unfulfilled election guarantees, political publicity and attempts to claim credit for decisions and achievements resulting from the efforts of previous governments. Thakur said the government should present a detailed account of its performance, particularly on industrial investment, job creation and the implementation of development projects, while questioning the state's rising debt burden.

Claims of Governance Failure

"The Chief Minister's politics has become centred around 'I, Me and Myself' rather than the development of Himachal Pradesh. After nearly four years in power, the people have a simple question: What exactly has this government achieved? There is no major investment, no substantial employment generation and no concrete development achievement to show," Thakur said.

Questioning the government's performance on industrial development, the former Industries Minister challenged Sukhu to disclose the number of new industrial units established, hydropower projects for which memorandums of understanding were signed, and projects actually implemented during the last four years. He also sought details of employment opportunities generated through these initiatives and asked the government to identify even one major industrial unit established in the state through its efforts.

Controversy Over Projects and Legal Victories

Thakur also questioned the Chief Minister's claims of credit for the recent Supreme Court decision concerning Himachal Pradesh's electricity share from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), saying the state's struggle for its rights had involved several previous governments. Recalling the contributions of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar and the government led by Prem Kumar Dhumal, he said the struggle to secure the state's share in electricity generated by the Bhakra project began in 1977 and continued through a prolonged legal process.

"The Chief Minister should first explain what specific legal initiatives his government undertook during the last four years. The Supreme Court's decision is the outcome of decades of struggle and a prolonged legal process. It cannot be projected as the personal achievement of one individual," he said.

Raising questions over the Pekhubela solar power project, Thakur demanded a white paper detailing its original cost, additional expenditure incurred since 2024, procurement procedures, actual electricity generation and revenue earned by the state. He also called for an independent audit of the project to ensure transparency and fix accountability wherever necessary.

Unfulfilled Election Promises and Accountability

The BJP MLA further demanded a detailed status report on the investigation into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) engineer Vimal Negi, including the role of officials concerned and the action taken to establish accountability. Targeting the Congress government over its pre-election promises, Thakur questioned the status of the promised monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women, one lakh government jobs annually for youth and 300 units of free electricity. He alleged that the government had failed to fulfil its major electoral commitments, while unemployment, financial distress and the state's growing debt remained serious concerns.

"How many women have received the promised Rs 1,500? How many young people have secured employment against the promise of one lakh jobs every year? What happened to the guarantee of 300 units of free electricity? The people of Himachal Pradesh deserve answers instead of repeated assurances," he said.

Thakur further alleged that government employees were awaiting pending Dearness Allowance (DA) payments and pensioners were facing difficulties in receiving their financial benefits. He claimed that development works were being affected due to the state's financial condition. He also raised concerns over illegal mining and the law-and-order situation, alleging that the government had failed to address issues confronting the people.

Thakur challenged Chief Minister Sukhu to an open debate on BBMB, the Kishau Dam project, Wildflower Hall, industrial investment, the Pekhubela solar project and the Congress government's election guarantees. He said the BJP was prepared to discuss the performance of both the previous and present governments on the basis of documented records and verifiable figures.

"The government is judged not by advertisements, political speeches or symbolic gestures, but by the work it delivers on the ground. The Chief Minister should come forward for an open debate and present the achievements of his government with facts and figures. The people are waiting for development and employment, not announcements and political rhetoric," Thakur said. He maintained that the Congress government could not evade accountability by blaming previous BJP governments or claiming credit for decisions arising from decades of efforts. The BJP leader said people in Himachal Pradesh were seeking a clear account of the government's performance, particularly on employment, industrial investment, financial management and the fulfilment of electoral promises. (ANI)