Delhi Police have apprehended two key Jamtara-based cyber fraud masterminds. The suspects, who had been evading arrest for years, were involved in a sophisticated scheme involving fake bank websites to steal over Rs 27 lakh from a victim.

Delhi Police Arrests Jamtara-Based Cyber Fraud Masterminds

Delhi Police's cybercrime unit has arrested two alleged kingpins of a Jamtara-based cyber fraud network in connection with a five-year-old case involving the fraudulent transfer of ₹27.10 lakh through a fake bank website. The two accused, Mohd. Mehruddin Ansari and Mohd. Arsad Ansari, surrendered before the court at Patiala House Courts, Delhi, on October 30, 2026. Both had been evading arrest for several years.

Modus Operandi of the Fraud Network

According to police, the complainant had searched online for the customer care number of his bank in connection with a cheque-related query and contacted a number shown as the bank's customer care number. He was subsequently sent a link to a fraudulent website designed to resemble the official bank website, using the bank's logo and similar layout. On the instructions of the caller, the complainant entered his bank account details on the website, following which an application was downloaded onto his mobile phone. Thereafter, ₹27.10 lakh was fraudulently transferred from his bank account to eight bank accounts.

Investigation and Prior Arrests

Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly operated as key members of a cyber fraud network involved in designing fake websites resembling those of reputed banks and facilitating fraudulent customer care services through online advertisements. They allegedly ran advertisements displaying fake customer care numbers, through which unsuspecting customers were contacted, or their calls were transferred to other associates on a paid basis. The victims were then induced to share their banking details through fraudulent links, enabling the fraudsters to siphon off money from their accounts. In the present case, the fake bank website was allegedly designed by the two arrested accused and used to cheat the complainant.

During the investigation, eight accused persons were arrested earlier, including persons involved in arranging and handling beneficiary bank accounts and facilitating the withdrawal and transfer of the cheated money. A chargesheet was filed against two accused, Baharuddin Ansari and Basaruddin Ansari. Six other accused were also arrested subsequently and are presently on regular bail. However, the two key accused remained absconding despite repeated raids and sustained efforts by the investigating team. Non-bailable warrants were also issued against them by the court.