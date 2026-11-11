A massive multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway in Outer Delhi after a four-year-old boy accidentally slipped into an open manhole while playing near the Dass Garden Colony area in Nangli Vihar.

Emergency Rescue Operation Initiated

A massive multi-agency search and rescue operation was launched after a four-year-old boy fell into an open manhole near Dass Garden Colony in Outer Delhi's Nangli Vihar area, officials said. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services (DFS), Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed at the spot and are carrying out intensive search operations to locate and retrieve the child.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred while the child was playing and accidentally slipped into an uncovered manhole. "We received a call at 9:45. The Delhi Fire Service team was deployed here... A 4-year-old boy was playing here with his mother when he fell into the sewer through an open manhole... The rescue operation is underway, but we have not found him yet," a fire official told ANI.

Details from Family and Administration

Father of the child, Khursheed Alam, said his son had come to the park to play and went near the sewer to relieve himself. While speaking to ANI, Alam said, "My son's name is Imraan. He had come to the park to play and went near the sewer to relieve himself. The sewer was open, and he fell inside. The rescue operation is underway."

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajat Malhotra said the administration swung into action immediately after receiving the call. "The NDRF team and the entire administration are working to rescue the child. The rescue operation has been underway since we received the call, and the administration is making every effort. The NDRF is with us, and we will share any further information we receive with you," Malhotra told ANI.

Specialised rescue teams are currently navigating the sewer line and utilising suction pumps and scanning equipment to trace the boy. The rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)