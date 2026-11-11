Delhi Police have launched an investigation after unknown individuals forged a senior officer's signature to send fake notices to X, demanding the blocking of two organization accounts. The platform confirmed the notices were fraudulent.

Delhi Police Probes Forgery of Official Notices

Delhi Police [India], November 11 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly misusing the name of Delhi Police and forging the signature of a senior police officer to send fake notices to social media platform X, seeking the blocking of accounts belonging to two organisations. The notices were allegedly sent to X to block the accounts of the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and the Software Freedom Law Centre.

During a hearing before the Delhi High Court on November 6, X informed the court that its internal investigation had found the notices to be fake. The platform told the court that the notices had been sent by an impersonator fraudulently using the name of Delhi Police. X also clarified that it had not blocked the accounts of either organisation on the basis of these purported notices. Following the development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has registered an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation to identify those involved in preparing and sending the forged notices. The investigation is underway to establish how the Delhi Police's identity and the purported signature of a senior officer were misused in the alleged attempt to get the two organisations' X accounts blocked.

Jamtara Cyber Fraudsters Surrender After Years

Earlier, Delhi Police's cybercrime unit arrested two alleged kingpins of a Jamtara-based cyber fraud network in connection with a five-year-old case involving the fraudulent transfer of ₹27.10 lakh through a fake bank website. The two accused, Mohd. Mehruddin Ansari and Mohd. Arsad Ansari, surrendered before the court at Patiala House Courts, Delhi, on October 30, 2026. Both had been evading arrest for several years.

According to police, the complainant had searched online for the customer care number of his bank in connection with a cheque-related query and contacted a number shown as the bank's customer care number. He was subsequently sent a link to a fraudulent website designed to resemble the official bank website, using the bank's logo and a similar layout. On the instructions of the caller, the complainant entered his bank account details on the website, following which an application was downloaded onto his mobile phone. Thereafter, ₹27.10 lakh was fraudulently transferred from his bank account to eight bank accounts.

Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly operated as key members of a cyber fraud network involved in designing fake websites resembling those of reputed banks and facilitating fraudulent customer care services through online advertisements. They allegedly ran advertisements displaying fake customer care numbers, through which unsuspecting customers were contacted, or their calls were transferred to other associates on a paid basis. The victims were then induced to share their banking details through fraudulent links, enabling the fraudsters to siphon off money from their accounts. In the present case, the fake bank website was allegedly designed by the two accused and used to cheat the complainant. During the investigation, eight accused persons were arrested earlier, including persons involved in arranging and handling beneficiary bank accounts and facilitating the withdrawal and transfer of the cheated money. A chargesheet was filed against two accused, Baharuddin Ansari and Basaruddin Ansari. Six other accused were also arrested subsequently and are presently on regular bail. However, the two key accused remained absconding despite repeated raids and sustained efforts by the investigating team. Non-bailable warrants were also issued against them by the court. (ANI)

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