Escaping the toxic post-Diwali smog in Delhi-NCR, tourists are flocking to Manali to enjoy crisp mountain air and early snowfall, boosting the local hospitality sector as visitors seek refuge in the serene Kullu-Manali valley.

Tourists Escape Delhi Smog For Manali

With air quality deteriorating to hazardous levels across Delhi-NCR post-Diwali, travellers from the national capital region and the northern plains are flocking to the picturesque hill town of Manali in Himachal Pradesh to escape the toxic smog and seek respite in the crisp mountain air and early snowfall in the higher reaches. The onset of early snowfall in the higher reaches, combined with crisp autumn weather, has turned the Kullu-Manali valley into a preferred refuge for travellers.

Ayush Jain, a tourist visiting from Delhi, said the hazardous air quality in the capital prompted him to head for the mountains. "Around Diwali, the pollution levels in Delhi were severe. I was experiencing redness and irritation in my eyes along with throat discomfort. To get away from that toxic atmosphere for a few days and spend time in a clean environment, I decided to come to Manali," Jain told ANI.

Manali Offers Peace and Affordability

Highlighting the stark contrast between the two destinations, Jain noted that the hill station is currently peaceful and budget-friendly. "There is a massive difference in the air and the climate here. Currently, the tourist rush is relatively low, and Mall Road isn't overcrowded. Hotels are offering good rates, and parking is easily available. After spending a day or two in Manali, we plan to visit Rohtang Pass to experience the recent snowfall," he said, advising Delhi-NCR residents to take a 5 to 7-day break to experience the serene, clean surroundings of the hills.

Local Tourism Sees Uptick

Local hoteliers and tourism stakeholders are already witnessing a steady uptick in arrivals and remain optimistic about an encouraging winter season ahead. Jai Thakur, a local horticulturist and tourism entrepreneur, said the spike in visitors post-Dussehra and Diwali is directly linked to the air emergency in the plains. "We have seen an increase in tourism activities recently. The worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR is clearly driving tourist movement toward the hills. People are coming to Manali to find relief from pollution and spend time amidst nature, which will give a strong boost to the local hospitality sector in the days to come," Thakur said.

Welcoming visitors, Thakur added, "The weather in Manali is exceptionally pleasant right now, and snowfall on the higher peaks has officially heralded the arrival of the winter season. We invite tourists to come, immerse themselves in our natural beauty, explore our rich 'Dev Sanskriti' (local deity culture), and enjoy nature responsibly." With winter knocking on the door and high-altitude destinations like Rohtang receiving fresh snow, travel operators in Kullu-Manali expect footfall to surge further in the coming weeks. (ANI)

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