BJP launches week-long GST Savings Festival to raise awareness about GST benefits. Next-generation GST reforms, starting tomorrow, reduce tax slabs, simplify compliance, empower traders, lower prices and strengthen economy under PM Modi's leadership.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide initiative called the “GST Savings Festival” from September 22 to September 29. The week-long campaign will see every BJP Member of Parliament (MP) organise pad yatras, or foot marches, in local markets across their constituencies. The purpose of the campaign is to directly connect with traders, shopkeepers, and the general public. BJP leaders aim to spread awareness about the benefits of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and highlight how it has contributed to savings, transparency, and ease of business in India.

Party officials said that large-scale participation from BJP workers and leaders across states is expected. By engaging with local traders through pad yatras, the party hopes to strengthen its grassroots outreach and communicate government policies supporting trade and commerce.

GST reforms simplified and rationalised

Earlier this month, the 56th GST Council meeting decided to rationalise tax rates into two main slabs of 5% and 18% by merging the previous 12% and 28% slabs.

The 5% slab now covers essential goods and services. These include:

Food and kitchen items like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and utensils.

Agricultural equipment, including drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, bio-pesticides, micronutrients, soil preparation machines, harvesting tools, tractors, and tractor tyres.

Handicrafts and small industrial items, such as sewing machines and their parts.

Health and wellness equipment like medical devices and diagnostic kits.

The 18% slab is a standard rate for most goods and services. It applies to automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350 cc), consumer electronics, household goods, some professional services, and all auto parts.

Additionally, a 40% slab exists for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco, pan masala, cigarettes, bidis, aerated sugary drinks, luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350 cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Certain essential services, education items, and healthcare services are fully exempt from GST. These include individual health, family floater and life insurance, education services, and some medical services.

Next-generation GST reforms to begin

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the next generation of GST reforms, set to roll out from tomorrow. CAIT called the reforms a historic step under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

CAIT National Secretary General Shri Praveen Khandelwal said these reforms are among the most significant tax changes since India’s independence. They are designed to empower small traders, boost consumer confidence, and move India closer to becoming a $10 trillion economy.

According to Khandelwal, nearly 400 items have been shifted from the 12% and 18% tax slabs to the 5% slab. The 28% slab has been abolished, with most items now placed under the 18% rate. This is expected to reduce prices by 15–20%, directly benefiting consumers while boosting trade and consumption.

Key features of the reforms

Shri Khandelwal highlighted several benefits of the next-generation GST reforms:

One Nation – One Tax – One Simplicity: Filing returns and compliance will be easier, faster, and hassle-free.

Trader and consumer friendly: Rationalised tax slabs provide relief for businesses and citizens alike.

Digital India, Transparent India: Technology-driven systems reduce corruption, enhance transparency, and build trust.

Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat: MSMEs, startups, and small shopkeepers will benefit the most, promoting Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India.

He added that trade associations across the country have been advised to ensure the benefits of reduced tax rates are passed on to consumers both in letter and spirit.

GST reforms a historic milestone

Shri Khandelwal described these reforms as more than administrative changes. “This is a historic gift for 140 crore Indians. It will make business easier, reduce prices, strengthen the economy, and take India closer to becoming the world’s third-largest economy,” he said.

The reforms aim to increase transparency, boost consumption, and empower traders and consumers simultaneously. By simplifying tax structures, the government expects to make business operations smoother, benefiting both large and small enterprises.

The GST Savings Festival, combined with these reforms, is seen as a strategic step by the BJP to engage with the public and promote economic awareness just ahead of the festive season.

