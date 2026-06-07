Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said neither BJP nor JD(S) could produce 'another DK Shivakumar' in Kanakapura. On his first visit to his home constituency, he urged party workers to set aside rivalries and work together for development.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said neither the BJP nor the JD(S) could produce "another DK Shivakumar" in Kanakapura, while urging party workers and local leaders to set aside rivalries and work together for the constituency's development.

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Speaking during his first visit to various parts of his home constituency after taking charge as Chief Minister, Shivakumar thanked voters and said political opponents who had earlier contested against him were now supporting him.

Shivakumar Cites Support from Former Rivals

"Can the BJP and JD(S) create another D.K. Shivakumar in this district? Absolutely not. BJP and JD(S) workers must understand this," Shivakumar said.

"You may not agree with anyone else, but your conscience must agree. P.G.R. Sindhya, Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda, and U.K. Swamy contested elections against me. Now they are standing with me, supporting me. Are they fools? They have joined hands with me because they know another Shivakumar will not come, and they want good for the people," he added.

"If you have any rivalries, forget them. Let good happen for this place. I am telling leaders of other parties through this platform -- let us all work together in unity," the CM added.

Eyes on 2028 Elections

Shivakumar also spoke about the Congress government's tenure and the 2028 Assembly elections. "Our lives are not permanent. The legacy we leave behind is permanent. Should I be Chief Minister for only two years? With your blessings, we must win again in 2028. For that, let us all work together in unity. Let us govern well and leave behind a lasting legacy," he said.

'Kanakapura is My Strength': CM Thanks Voters

Additionally, Shivakumar said the people of Kanakapura constituency were the foundation of his 40-year political journey, as he toured several villages in his home segment to thank voters after taking charge as Chief Minister. He added that the "great people of Kanakapura constituency laid the main foundation" for his political career.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said, "The people of my constituency have climbed the steps of Vidhana Soudha. It is my duty to first express my gratitude to them for nurturing me for the past 40 years. A 40-year political journey. The great people of Kanakapura constituency laid the main foundation for this. Therefore, today, I visited Harohalli Circle, Tungani, T. Bekuppe Circle, Narayapur, Kodihalli, Herindyapanahalli, Kolagondanahalli, Hunasanahalli, and Hosdur villages, and spoke to the people of my constituency who have climbed the steps of Vidhana Soudha, expressing my gratitude to them."

Referring to his electoral record, the Congress leader said voters had elected him to the Legislative Assembly eight times. He concluded by calling the people of Kanakapura his strength.

"You have elected me to the Legislative Assembly 8 times. With all your blessings... with all your support... with all your votes... with all your efforts... with all your prayers... with all your resolve... you have given me an opportunity to serve the people of the state. This opportunity is not mine; this opportunity is yours. You are my strength... You are my confidence. Forever indebted to your love," he added.

ನನ್ನ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಜನ ವಿಧಾನಸೌಧದ ಮೆಟ್ಟಿಲು ಹತ್ತಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.‌ಕಳೆದ 40 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಬೆಳೆಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ‌ ಮೊದಲು ಅವರಿಗೆ ಕೃತಜ್ಞತೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಬೇಕಾಗಿರೋದು ನನ್ನ‌ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯ. 40 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಯಣ… ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಅಡಿಪಾಯ ಹಾಕಿದವರು ಕನಕಪುರದ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಮಹಾಜನತೆ. ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಇಂದು ಹಾರೋಹಳ್ಳಿ ಸರ್ಕಲ್‌, ತುಂಗಣಿ, ಟಿ. ಬೇಕುಪ್ಪೆ ಸರ್ಕಲ್,… pic.twitter.com/7omqYFTMlt — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 7, 2026

Congress Government Formation

The Congress came to power in Karnataka in 2023 under a power-sharing arrangement, with Shivakumar taking charge of the CM office on June 3. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan, and 13 MLAs took the oath as ministers. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara will be Deputy Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country. (ANI)