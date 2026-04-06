BJP's Dilip Ghosh calls his party the "only viable alternative" in West Bengal, stating people are ready for change after 15 years of regression under the TMC. He cited PM Modi's call for change and dismissed allegations regarding EVMs.

BJP the 'Only Viable Alternative' for Change

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, Dilip Ghosh asserted on Monday that the BJP remains the "only viable alternative" in west Bengal, claiming that the people of the state are ready for a change after years of governance under the Trinamool Congress, claiming that the state has witnessed regression over the past decade and a half.

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Speaking to ANI here, Ghosh said, "The people of Bengal have long yearned for change. The past 15 years have been particularly difficult, as the state has regressed in many aspects. Now, the citizens are ready for a transformation, and the BJP is the only viable alternative."

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated the call for change, which has resonated with voters across the state. "Five years ago, the Prime Minister made this clear, and people placed their trust in him. "Today, he has personally called for change with the slogan, 'Change is necessary, we want a BJP government," Ghosh said.

BJP's Organisational Model and Political Culture

On the party's foundation day, Ghosh highlighted its organisational structure, noting that the BJP's functioning model has drawn attention both nationally and from the world. "The Bharatiya Janata Party has introduced a new culture into the political landscape. Those who wish to contribute to the nation's growth find a home in the BJP. Our central office in Delhi attracts visitors from across India and around the world," he added.

On Women's Empowerment

Speaking on women's empowerment, Ghosh stressed the need for a conducive environment for progress. "Bengal has a history of women leading from the front, even during the independence movement. Today, attempts are being made to limit them. Incidents of violence in institutions are deeply shameful and against Bengal's culture. I am confident women will continue to lead," he said.

Dismisses Mamata Banerjee's EVM Allegations

Responding to allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding EVMs, Ghosh dismissed the claims as baseless. "These are repeated allegations with no evidence. Such claims are distractions from real issues," he said.

West Bengal Polls

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29 and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)