Housekeeping in jail? Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in more trouble as new video emerges

More trouble to jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain over his apparent luxurious life in jail as one after the other new videos of him getting special services in the prison keep emerging on social media.

In the latest video, some housekeeping services in the prison cell of Satyendar Jain were seen being conducted as some people are seen cleaning, sweeping, washing, and dusting his cell, making his bed, and changing his spreading mats in the cell.

Later on, the minister is also seen interacting with some people in the cell.

Earlier this month, CCTV footage of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from Tihar Jail showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader conversing with other persons, including Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar, who is currently on suspension.

In the claimed Tihar Jail footage, Jain is seen laying on his bed and Ajit Kumar is seated on a chair nearby, with the two appearing to be conversing. Kumar was fired as Tihar Jail Superintendent on November 14 for allegedly giving the Delhi minister preferential treatment.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a Delhi court ruled that Tihar jail records proved that its personnel previously gave Jain preferential treatment by giving him fruits and vegetables.

It further stated that Satyender Jain's weight loss is due to him not eating regularly, and that the Tihar Jail administration is not to blame.

Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Delhi administration, was detained on May 30 in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

The agency's case relies on a disproportionate assets first information report submitted in 2017 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He is accused of laundering money through four firms that are reportedly tied to him.