Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Housekeeping in jail? Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in more trouble as new video emerges

    In the latest video, some housekeeping services in the prison cell of Satyendar Jain were seen being conducted as some people are seen cleaning, sweeping, washing, and dusting his cell, making his bed, and changing his spreading mats in the cell.

    Housekeeping in jail? Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in more trouble as new video emerges AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

    More trouble to jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain over his apparent luxurious life in jail as one after the other new videos of him getting special services in the prison keep emerging on social media.

    In the latest video, some housekeeping services in the prison cell of Satyendar Jain were seen being conducted as some people are seen cleaning, sweeping, washing, and dusting his cell, making his bed, and changing his spreading mats in the cell.

    Later on, the minister is also seen interacting with some people in the cell.

    Also read: Speeding car rams into roadside funeral feast in Bihar; 18 injured

    Earlier this month, CCTV footage of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from Tihar Jail showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader conversing with other persons, including Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar, who is currently on suspension.

    In the claimed Tihar Jail footage, Jain is seen laying on his bed and Ajit Kumar is seated on a chair nearby, with the two appearing to be conversing. Kumar was fired as Tihar Jail Superintendent on November 14 for allegedly giving the Delhi minister preferential treatment.

    Also read: 14 years since 26/11: 'We should have reacted more boldly'

    Meanwhile, on Saturday, a Delhi court ruled that Tihar jail records proved that its personnel previously gave Jain preferential treatment by giving him fruits and vegetables.

    It further stated that Satyender Jain's weight loss is due to him not eating regularly, and that the Tihar Jail administration is not to blame.

    Also read: Uddhav Thackeray slams Basavaraj Bommai over border issue, says, 'I'm afraid Karnataka will..'

    Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Delhi administration, was detained on May 30 in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

    The agency's case relies on a disproportionate assets first information report submitted in 2017 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He is accused of laundering money through four firms that are reportedly tied to him.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Speeding car rams into roadside funeral feast in Bihar; 18 injured AJR

    Speeding car rams into roadside funeral feast in Bihar; 18 injured

    Delhi air quality remains very poor minimum temperature drops to 8C

    Delhi air quality remains 'very poor', minimum temperature drops to 8°C

    Column 14 years since 26/11: 'We should have reacted more boldly'

    14 years since 26/11: 'We should have reacted more boldly'

    Uddhav Thackeray slams Basavaraj Bommai over border issue, says, 'I'm afraid Karnataka will..' - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray slams Basavaraj Bommai over border issue, says, 'I'm afraid Karnataka will..'

    MCD election 2022: BJP tops list with most wealthy candidates, reveals report - adt

    MCD election 2022: BJP tops list with most wealthy candidates, reveals report

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, shares Chetan Bhagat's leaked WhatsApp messages, slams him for 'Distracting Youth' comment RBA

    Urfi Javed shares Chetan Bhagat's leaked WhatsApp messages, slams him for 'Distracting Youth' comment

    Speeding car rams into roadside funeral feast in Bihar; 18 injured AJR

    Speeding car rams into roadside funeral feast in Bihar; 18 injured

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal first wedding anniversary: Here's how the star couple will celebrate their special day RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 1st wedding anniversary: Here's how the couple will celebrate their special day

    Delhi air quality remains very poor minimum temperature drops to 8C

    Delhi air quality remains 'very poor', minimum temperature drops to 8°C

    football ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Injury-ridden Jamshedpur FC look for desperate turnaround against East Bengal FC

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon