    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi goes on 'biker mode' in Madhya Pradesh; watch video

    Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the party colleagues in the foot-march in Madhya Pradesh, which was launched with an eye on the 2024 national elections.

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi goes on 'biker mode' in Madhya Pradesh; watch video AJR
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (November 27) began the Bharat Jodo Yatra on a high note as he was seen riding a bike in Madhya Pradesh. The grand old party's Kanyakumari to Kashmir mass contact programme aims to revive its connect with people at the grassroots level amid back-to-back poll setbacks over the years.

    In the video, the Congress leader was seen riding the bike amid frenzy. He is seen surrounded by his party colleagues amid tight security.

    Also read: Housekeeping in jail? Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in more trouble as new video emerges

    During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, clips of the former Congress chief - seen playing football, joining tribals for a dance performance and having fun with locals across states - have been shared as he bonded with people he met while travelling.

    Meanwhile, Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the party colleagues in the foot-march in Madhya Pradesh, which was launched with an eye on the 2024 national elections.

    Also read: Speeding car rams into roadside funeral feast in Bihar; 18 injured

    The state has already witnessed a controversy with a case being filed over claims over pro-Pakistan slogans being raised during the party's foot-march. While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had hit out at the party over the allegations, the party has dismissed the claims.

    The party continues to hold the march even amid the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Amid much criticism over the absence from the campaign scene in Gujarat, Rahul visited the poll-bound state earlier this week where he - as expected - hit out at the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
