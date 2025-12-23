AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, accusing him of targeting Kejriwal. This came after the LG sent a 15-page letter to the ex-CM, blaming him for severe air pollution, lack of infrastructure, and '11 years of neglect'.

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday attacked Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, claiming that the LG's sole purpose is to take action against Arvind Kejriwal and write letters against him. "He was born solely to take action against Kejriwal and to write letters against him. The BJP created him for this very purpose. So the poor fellow remains busy with this task day and night. When Kejriwal was in power, he was working against him, and even though Kejriwal is not in power now, he is still working against him," the AAP MP told ANI.

LG's Letter Blames Kejriwal for '11 Years of Neglect'

Singh's comments come just hours after LG VK Saxena wrote a 15-page letter to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, holding him responsible for the deteriorating air quality, lack of new infrastructure, and highlighting "11 years of neglect" towards the National Capital Region (NCR).

In the letter released on Tuesday, LG Saxena had written that he had addressed the pollution issue before the former CM, but his concerns were dismissed. According to the LG, Kejriwal told him, "Sir, this happens every year. The media raises it for 15-20 days. Activists and the courts make it an issue, and then everyone forgets. You too should not pay much attention to it."

Allegations on Infrastructure and Spending

Alleging multiple other lapses in governance, LG Saxena also criticised the lack of new hospitals, schools, or infrastructure during Kejriwal's tenure. "You had promised 500 new schools, but almost nothing was made. Also, school toilets were counted as classrooms to make the numbers look better," the LG wrote.

"Your government, in 11 years, have not made any new hospitals in Delhi. In the last 5 years, you had promised to increase the bed capacity, but that work was also not done by you. Looking at certain media reports, you did not have the 600 crore rupees needed to do this. But in the same five years, you had spent 2,500 crore rupees on advertisements," he added.

LG Claims Kejriwal Blocked His Number

LG Saxena claimed that after losing elections, Kejriwal did not come to meet him, and when the Governor tried to send him greetings on Diwali, it was found out that Kejriwal had blocked the Governor's number. "I could have said all this on the phone or by meeting you too, but after losing elections you never came to meet me and went to Punjab instead. When I tried to phone you, then I could not get in contact, and when I sent you wishes on Diwali on your phone, then I got to know that my number has been blocked by you," he said.

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Hazardous'

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 'hazardous' on Tuesday morning, significantly impairing visibility and affecting residents.

The AQI reading soared to 413 at around 8 am. Several pollution hotspots included Anand Vihar (466), Chandni Chowk (425), and Ashok Vihar (444), also falling under the 'severe' category across large swathes of the national capital. (ANI)