BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress for the delay in picking its Kerala CM, calling it 'utter confusion'. He contrasted it with BJP's swift action in states it won and also commented on the TCS Nashik harassment case.

BJP Slams Congress' 'Utter Confusion' Over Kerala CM Delay

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday criticised the Congress party over the delay in selecting its Chief Ministerial face in Keralam, alleging that the party was gripped by internal confusion despite its electoral success in the state. Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla contrasted the Congress's ongoing leadership deliberations in Keralam with the BJP's swift leadership announcements in states where it secured victories in the 2026 Assembly elections. "It is truly shameful that the Congress party--despite its alliance's performance in Keralam--remains unable to decide on a leadership face and is currently in a state of utter confusion. In contrast, following the 2026 Assembly Elections, the BJP secured a historic mandate in West Bengal and a third consecutive term in Assam. We immediately announced our leaders, and governments are already being formed...Their mindset seems to be - I need confusion; I want chair," Poonawalla said.

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Poonawalla on 'Corporate Jihad' Allegations

Poonawalla also commented on the alleged TCS Nashik harassment case, stating, "It represents a manifestation of 'Corporate Jihad' and grooming, revealing the severe nature of the harassment perpetrated within a corporate setting. In this instance, the primary accused--Nida Khan--was defended by the AIMIM, solely because she happens to be a Muslim. This is an attempt to shield those accused of systematic brainwashing and harassment."

His remarks came amid continued suspense over the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) decision on the next Chief Minister of Keralam after the alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly.

Congress Defends Delay, Cites 'Democratic Process'

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had earlier defended the delay and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of forgetting that the BJP itself allegedly took 50 days to announce a Chief Minister in Delhi. Chennithala said Congress follows a democratic consultation process, unlike the BJP, where, according to him, decisions are centralised. "The Indian National Congress is a democratic party, not an authoritarian one," he had said.

Prime Minister Modi had also targeted the Congress on Sunday over the delay in naming a Chief Minister in Keralam, alleging that Congress governments remain preoccupied with internal disputes and power struggles instead of governance. (ANI)