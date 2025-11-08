BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Congress's Pawan Khera over his "katta" remark, stating it shows the Mahagathbandhan has no development issues for the Bihar polls and has conceded defeat by accepting Nitish Kumar as the next CM.

BJP slams Congress over 'katta' remark

Hitting back at Congress leader Pawan Khera's "katta" remark, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday said that the Mahagathbandhan has no ground or development-based issues to speak about in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated "katta" jibe, Pawan Khera had asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to put a "katta" (gun) at the BJP's temple and declare himself the Chief Ministerial candidate for the NDA.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sudhanshu Trivedi told ANI that Khera's statement shows that Congress has accepted Nitish Kumar as the CM of Bihar. The BJP leader said, "The statement issued by the Congress party today, that Nitish Kumar should now get the Prime Minister to declare his name as the Chief Ministerial candidate through 'katta', leads to three very clear conclusions. First, the Congress has accepted that Nitish Kumar is going to become the Chief Minister and that a BJP-NDA government is going to be formed with a clear majority."

"Second, raising the issue of SIR before the elections and trying to bring up this kind of 'katta' talk during the elections shows that they (the Mahagathbandhan) no longer have any ground to speak on any development-based issues," he added.

Expressing confidence in the NDA's victory, Trivedi backed PM Modi's remarks against the Mahagathbandhan. "The people of the state are politically aware, we have full faith in their political awareness that they are going to give a decisive mandate in favour of the BJP and the NDA. Third, this proves Prime Minister Modi's remarks right," he said.

PM Modi's 'Katta Sarkaar' Jibe

Earlier today, Pawan Khera had said, "We are advising Nitish Babu: Take a gun and put it to their temple and declare yourself Chief Minister." The "katta" jibe was used by PM Modi for attacking the Opposition in election rallies.

Affirming the NDA's victory in the Bihar elections, PM Modi on Saturday said, "Nahi chahiye Katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar." Addressing a massive rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi described the atmosphere as "heart-touching" and said it reflected people's clear support for the NDA. "The atmosphere we are witnessing in Sitamarhi today is heart-touching. This atmosphere is also conveying the message that - We don't want a Katta government, once again an NDA government," PM Modi said.

Bihar Assembly Elections

After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections in 122 Assembly constituencies on November 11. NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term; the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj, which made a debut in the electoral fray, is contesting in more than 200 constituencies on its own. The results for the Legislative Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)