West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh says all cases against corrupt TMC leaders will be reopened for proper investigation. Ghosh said the newly formed BJP govt faces the massive challenge of rebuilding governance and restoring public confidence.

Cases against corrupt TMC leaders to be reopened

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that all the cases against the corrupt leaders of the previous governemnt in West Bengal will be reopened for proper investigation, underlining that most of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are involved in corrupt practices. "Most TMC leaders are corrupt. Until now, the police and government hadn't given permission, so investigations weren't happening, but now all cases will be restarted. Investigations will be conducted into everything. What the public wants will happen," he said.

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Earlier on Sunday, Ghosh said that the newly formed BJP government in the state faces the massive challenge of rebuilding governance and restoring public confidence after coming to power in the 2026 Assembly elections. Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet in Kolkata, Ghosh said, "We have to rebuild Bengal... There is no law and order; people were living in fear... We have to work on everything, and it will take time. However, we will get to work immediately, and you will be able to see the change."

Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as new CM

The remarks came as senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a historic political transition in the state after the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections. Along with Ghosh, BJP leaders Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik were sworn in as ministers in the new cabinet.

Cabinet Portfolios Allocated

On Monday, Adhikari finalised the allocation of key portfolios among five ministers during a meeting with MLAs, marking a swift administrative move following the formation of the new BJP-led government in the state.

According to the allocation announced, Ghosh has been assigned the Rural Development, Panchayats and Animal Resources Department, while Ashok Kirtania will handle the Food Department. Khudiram Tudu has been given charge of the Backwards Class Welfare Department, and Agnimitra Paul will oversee the Women and Child Welfare Department. Nisith Pramanik has been entrusted with North Bengal Development along with the Sports and Youth Welfare portfolios.

The distribution of portfolios comes shortly after the formation of the new government in West Bengal, with the Chief Minister moving quickly to establish an administrative structure and assign responsibilities across key departments.