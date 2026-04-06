On BJP's foundation day, Home Minister Amit Shah praised the party's 'Nation First' mantra and its achievements. UP CM Yogi Adityanath called the BJP a vibrant ideological tradition, highlighting its journey of values and service to the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday wished on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day, stressing its core mantra of "Nation First, Party Next, Self Last." In an 'X' post, Shah emphasised the party's achievements related to securing borders, rekindling the historical essence of the country, and enhancing vital spirit of Indian culture, adding that the BJP has exemplified all these resolutions through action.

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"Whether it is about securing the country's borders, strengthening internal security, setting new benchmarks for development, or rekindling the historical essence and vital spirit of Indian culture--the BJP has exemplified all these resolutions through action. The BJP's core mantra has always been clear - 'Nation First, Party Next, Self Last'. With this very foundational spirit, every BJP worker is dedicated day and night to the service of the nation," Shah wrote on 'X'.

Shah also paid tribute to Sage Dadhichi on BJP's foundation day, who sacrificed everything in the grand yajna of placing national interest above all. "On the occasion of the BJP's Foundation Day, I pay my respects to all those great souls who, like Sage Dadhichi, sacrificed everything in the grand yajna of placing national interest above all, and made an invaluable contribution to transforming the BJP into a colossal banyan tree," he added.

Yogi Adityanath on BJP's Ideological Journey

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath described the BJP not just political structure but as a vibrant ideological tradition permeated by democratic ideals of leaders including Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Heartiest congratulations to all dedicated workers on the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest political party. BJP is not merely a political structure, but a vibrant ideological tradition permeated by the sublime democratic ideals of revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee ji, and 'Bharat Ratna' revered Atal ji, as well as the pure Sanatan life values," CM Yogi wrote on 'X'.

He further reflected to BJP journey, not just limited to power or values, but expansion of its ideology. "Imbued with the spirit of Nation First, this nationalist family has today become a massive banyan tree, which, with the resolve of service, values, and dedication, is continuously empowering the hopes and aspirations of 1.45 billion countrymen. The BJP's journey of development is not one of power, but of values. Not of expansion, but of ideology. It is the fulfillment of the resolve of 'Antyodaya to Rashtrodaya'. The loyalty, perseverance, and selfless spirit of every worker have propelled the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat-Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Congratulations to all the luminaries who are partners in this journey of nation-building," said the 'X' post.

A Brief History of the BJP

The BJP was originally founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The party gained significant momentum under leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, eventually rising to power in the 1990s. It has remained a dominant force in Indian politics since then. (ANI)