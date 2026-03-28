HP Minister Jagat Singh Negi hit out at BJP's Jai Ram Thakur, calling his 'intelligence failure' claim over an incident at a religious place baseless. Negi accused the BJP of exploiting issues for religious politics instead of focusing on real issues.

Negi Slams BJP's 'Intelligence Failure' Claim

The Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday strongly criticized Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their remarks terming a recent incident near places of worship as an "intelligence failure," calling the claim "completely baseless and misleading."

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Speaking to ANI, Negi said the BJP is exploiting issues in the name of religion. "This has gone too far for the BJP. How much will they exploit issues in the name of religion? This is not an intelligence failure of the system, but rather a failure of the BJP's own thinking," he said. He asserted that unnecessarily sensationalising such matters is wrong and does not constitute a legitimate issue.

Context of the Incident

Negi's remarks come after reports of a Bangladeshi individual, who is here in the country on a visa, being alleged to have solicited money at religious places in Shimla while allegedly impersonating a transgender individual.

Minister Clarifies Legal Position

"If any transgender or kinnar, irrespective of religion, hurts religious sentiments, then action can be considered. But in this case, the individual is living within the legal framework," he said.

The minister added that the person in question possesses valid legal documents and is a student, with nothing illegal found so far. "Police have already clarified that all documents are valid. People are voluntarily offering money out of faith. It cannot be termed as looting or coercion," he noted.

Negi further clarified that legal action is warranted only if there is force, extortion, or coercion. "Whether it is a kinnar or any other individual, action can be taken if laws are violated. But if there is no force involved, then there is no case," he said. He emphasised that attempts to link such issues with religion without evidence are unwarranted.

BJP Accused of Creating Distractions

"If someone is genuinely playing with religious sentiments or acting against secular values, that can be examined. But I do not agree with this line of thinking. It is surprising what kind of issues are being highlighted," he remarked.

Taking a broader swipe at the BJP, Negi said the party is diverting attention from real public concerns. He added, "There are major issues in the country today -- LPG cylinder prices, diesel costs, education, employment, and hunger. Instead of addressing these, the BJP is bringing up such matters to create distraction and disruption."

(ANI)