Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No place for hate': BJP expels Rajasthan leader Sandeep Dayma over remark on mosques, gurudwaras

    The Rajasthan branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled leader Sandeep Dayma on Sunday amid significant objections from the party's Punjab unit. This action was taken following Dayma's contentious remarks directed at mosques and gurdwaras last week.

    BJP expels Rajasthan leader Sandeep Dayma for controversial remark on mosques, gurudwaras snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 8:52 PM IST

    The BJP on Sunday expelled Sandeep Dayma, a Rajasthan leader, following a controversial hate remark that conflicted with the party's ideology, as confirmed by BJP disciplinary committee head Onkar Singh Lakhawat. This move transpired after demands for severe actions against Dayma were raised by senior BJP figure and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, alongside other party members, regarding Dayma's derogatory comments concerning "mosques and gurdwaras."

    BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “Taking action, Sandeep Dayma has been expelled from BJP for his hateful remarks. No place for hate in BJP” even as he shared the letter issued to the leader by the head of the party’s state disciplinary committee, Onkar Singh Lakhawat.

    On Sunday, led by State Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur, BJP members lodged a complaint at Chandigarh's Sector 39 police station, citing Dayma's remarks as a source of insecurity and a cause for hurt among people's religious sentiments.

    Amarinder Singh stressed the unsuitability of individuals like Dayma, who make thoughtless and malicious statements, within the BJP, emphasizing the necessity for both expulsion from the party and legal actions.

    During an election rally in Rajasthan's Tijara Assembly constituency, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dayma caused uproar by suggesting that "if the BJP comes to power, mosques and gurdwaras would be uprooted." Following widespread criticism, Dayma apologized, attempting to clarify that his intended reference was to 'masjid-madrasas' being uprooted but mistakenly included gurdwaras in his statement.

    Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal denounced the apology, attributing Dayma's comments to an "arrogant and perverted mindset," emphasizing the equality of all religious places, whether temples, gurdwaras, mosques, or any other place of worship. Badal advocated for action against individuals like Dayma, disrupting peace and communal harmony.

    The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), responsible for gurdwara management, also criticized Dayma's apology, stating that his attempt to clarify his statement was inadequate.

    In a post on X, the SGPC said: “In his apology, BJP leader Sandeep Dayma who gave statement of uprooting gurdwaras and masjids during his party rally in Tijara, Rajasthan, says, ‘I wanted to say Masjid-Madrasa, but somehow said gurdwara’. He should be ashamed of this statement too, as speaking against religious places of Muslims is equally condemnable as gurdwaras.”

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2023, 8:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mizoram Election 2023: PM Modi vows to transform state, highlights development initiatives AJR

    Mizoram Election 2023: PM Modi vows to transform state, highlights development initiatives

    Behuda besharam TMC MP Mahua Moitra slams ethics panel chief, BJP; Nishikant Dubey takes jibe AJR

    'Behuda, besharam': TMC MP Mahua Moitra slams ethics panel chief, BJP; Nishikant Dubey takes jibe

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Baghel unveils ambitious 17-point Congress manifesto; assures cylinder subsidy AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Baghel unveils ambitious 17-point Congress manifesto; assures cylinder subsidy

    'We were sleeping...': One died as two boats collide in Kerala's Munambam sea rkn

    'We were sleeping...': One died as two boats collide in Kerala's Munambam sea

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: PM Modi addresses voters in Seoni, says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai' AJR

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: PM Modi addresses voters in Seoni, says 'BJP hai toh bharosa hai'

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dominates top-of-the-table clash with a 243-run win over South Africa in Kolkata osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dominates top-of-the-table clash with a 243-run win over South Africa in Kolkata

    Hamburg airport hostage drama ends after nearly 16 hours; man arrested, daughter unharmed (WATCH) snt

    Hamburg airport hostage drama ends after nearly 16 hours; man arrested, daughter unharmed (WATCH)

    India vs South Africa: Over 55,000 fans sing Vande Mataram, light show illuminates Eden Gardens (WATCH) snt

    India vs South Africa: Over 55,000 fans sing Vande Mataram, light show illuminates Eden Gardens (WATCH)

    cricket 'Something you dream as a child': Virat Kohli after equalling Sachin Tendulkar's century record osf

    'Something you dream as a child': Virat Kohli after equalling Sachin Tendulkar's century record

    'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar looks fierce as he shares first look from the film RKK

    'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar looks fierce as he shares first look from the film

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon