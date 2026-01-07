Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh attacked AAP over its pollution protest, saying the BJP achieved more in 11 months than AAP in 11 years. He alleged AAP ruined the city. Another minister accused AAP of hiding CAG reports to conceal corruption.

'BJP did more in 11 months than AAP in 11 years'

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over its protest against rising air pollution in the national capital, alleging that the party ruined Delhi over 11 years and left the city in a poor state when the BJP came to power. The Delhi Minister further claimed that the BJP did more work for Delhi's development within 11 months than what AAP did over the course of 11 years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The development work done by the Delhi government in 11 months is far more than what the previous Delhi government did in 11 years. Therefore, the irresponsible attitude of the opposition is unfortunate. The people of Delhi are watching everything... They (AAP) ruined Delhi in 11 years and handed it over to us in a very bad state, but with the efforts we have made in the last 10 months, we will soon overcome these challenges," Singh told ANI.

AAP accused of hiding CAG reports, failing on pollution

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deliberately withholding crucial Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports over the past several years to allegedly conceal irregularities, amid an intensifying political confrontation over air pollution in the national capital.

Sirsa claimed that the AAP government intentionally avoided placing the CAG reports before the Assembly to prevent its alleged wrongdoings from coming to light. "The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports from the last few years were withheld by the Aam Aadmi Party so that their wrongdoings could not be brought to light. There are three CAG reports: the Sheesh Mahal report, the Delhi Jal Board report, and the pollution report. All these reports will be tabled in the House," he said while speaking to the media.

He further alleged that AAP failed to effectively tackle Delhi's air pollution during its 11-year tenure. "You failed for 11 years to address the pollution and the air in Delhi. Now that Arvind Kejriwal has said not to discuss, you are running away from it. Atishi, you shouldn't have to hear everything from Kejriwal. The people of Delhi have elected you, and you are the Leader of the Opposition, so it is your duty to raise the issues concerning Delhi," said Sirsa.

Emphasising the need for accountability, Sirsa said the proposed discussion would focus on both alleged lapses by the previous government and the steps taken by the current dispensation. "Now, after 11 years, we want to tell you about the mistakes you've made, and we also want you to discuss the good work we've done in the last 11 months. We want to have an open discussion," he said.

Earlier, AAP MLAs led by Atishi staged a protest inside the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises, raising concerns over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. (ANI)