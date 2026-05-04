UP Minister Suresh Khanna predicts the BJP-led NDA will form governments in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry. The article states the BJP has crossed the majority mark in Bengal, derailing Mamata Banerjee's bid for a fourth consecutive term.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna on Monday said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would be formed in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry amid counting of votes underway in 4 states and 1 UT. Speaking to ANI here, he added that anti-incumbency has had a huge impact on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the Tamil Nadu assembly election. "This time, the NDA government is going to be formed in Bengal. The NDA government is also going to be formed in Assam. Our government is also going to be formed in Puducherry. Anti-incumbency has had a huge impact on the DMK. This in itself shows that the public was very angry with them..." he told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Heads for Historic Win in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday crossed the majority mark in a breathtaking West Bengal election, derailing Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's ambition of a consecutive fourth term. With this, the BJP is on its way to forming the first-ever government in West Bengal, breaching a state that saw the Trinamool Congress' rule for 15 years and a 34-year period of rule of Communists before that.

After approx 94 rallies, 13 padayatras, and 4 roadshows, Mamata is facing a major setback in the poll result as an early lead projects the BJP is leading on 192 seats as per EC data at 01:35 pm on Monday, while counting is still underway. The 71-year-old, often called "didi," is facing what many are suggesting is her toughest battle yet. Known for her traditional style of politics and strong grassroots connections, she has dominated politics in West Bengal since 2011, when her TMC party ended decades of Left rule.

Mamata Leads in Bhabanipur

Trends show Banerjee is also leading with a margin of 17371 votes after the seventh round in her own constituency, Bhabanipur, where she is pitted against the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

TMC Accused of 'Looting' the State

Meanwhile, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir congratulated people of Bengal for rejecting Trinamool Congress in assembly elections, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "looting" the state.

Humayun Kabir said, "What can I say? What has happened is good. This was bound to happen. Mamata Banerjee became the CM thrice. She gave so much authority to her nephew. They cheated the people and looted their money. In 15 years, they surpassed the loot which was done by the British looted in 100-200 years. I would like to congratulate the people of Bengal who gave such a reply to TMC, who looted the state." Humayun Kabir, who was expelled from TMC over the Babri Masjid construction controversy in Murshidabad, is now leading in both seats- Reijinagar and Nowda.