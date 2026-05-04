BJP candidate Anandamoy Barman credits the party's surge in West Bengal election trends to public resentment against TMC's 'corruption and oppression', stating the new government will prioritise women's safety and complete stalled work.

BJP Credits 'Public Resentment' for Surge

Amidst the jubilant atmosphere in Siliguri, Anandamoy Barman, the BJP candidate for the Matigara-Naxalbari constituency, addressed the media to reflect on the emerging results. Barman attributed the party's performance to a deep-seated public resentment against the incumbent administration. "The people of Bengal had already made up their minds," Barman told ANI. "After the corruption and oppression that the Trinamool Congress had carried out over 15 years, they had to give them a response."

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The political landscape of West Bengal appears to be undergoing a seismic shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged past the majority threshold in the latest assembly election trends. Leading in 194 seats, the party is positioned to unseat the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and establish its first-ever government in the state. Barman emphasised that the new leadership would prioritise the safety of women, claiming that "the oppression of mothers and sisters will also be secured" under the new mandate. "The people of Bengal had already made up their minds that after the corruption and oppression that the Trinamool Congress had carried out over 15 years, they had to give them a response... I also want to thank the people of Bengal... With the arrival of a double-engine government, Bengal's stalled work will be completed, the oppression on mothers and sisters will also be secured", he said.

Delhi BJP Hails 'Huge' Victory in Bengal

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Monday hailed the party's hat-trick win in Assam polls, and the "huge" victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva asserted that the Bengal mandate is a clear message to Mamata Banerjee that "people don't want illegal immigrants." "We have formed the government in Assam for the third time, the victory in West Bengal is huge...We thank the Prime Minister...Mamata Didi has been making only allegations for the past year. The people of Bengal have also given a clear message to Mamata Didi... we don't want illegal immigrants..." said Sachdeva.

Latest Election Trends

As per the last trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP was leading in 195 seats out of 294, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading in 87 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) with two leads. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) is leading in two seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also leading in one seat.

Record Voter Turnout

Earlier, West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with an impressive 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections. In the phase-I poll, participation was 93.19%, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

2021 West Bengal Assembly Election Results

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive mandate, winning 213 out of 294 seats with a vote share of around 48 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and roughly 38 per cent votes, marking a sharp rise from its previous tally. The Left-Congress alliance failed to win any seats. (ANI)