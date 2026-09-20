The BJP conducted a workshop to form national and state-level cells targeting various societal groups, focusing on Viksit Bharat 2047. Party President Nitin Nabin will also visit Uttar Pradesh to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP Convenes Workshop to Form New Party Cells

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a workshop of its 'National Cell-Cluster' at the party headquarters on Sunday. According to sources, discussions were held regarding the formation of 12 cells at the national level and 17 cells at the state level. The objective of forming these dedicated cells is to reach various segments of society, including advocates, fisheries, medical professionals, intellectuals, teachers, and others.

Furthermore, the party National President directed the party functionaries to set up these cells across state, district, and Mandal levels. Special focus was laid on strengthening the organizational setup, with an eye toward Viksit Bharat 2047 and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. National Coordinator VD Sharma, co-Coordinators Rituraj and VB Reddy, and Delhi Cell-Cluster coordinator Ashok Thakur, along with 35 other state cell-cluster coordinators, were present at the meeting.

Party President to Visit Uttar Pradesh for Election Preparations

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a significant two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on September 21 and 22. In view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, this visit by the BJP National President holds immense significance. During his visit, Nabin will lead various organisational meetings, public programmes and conferences related to election preparations in Uttar Pradesh. He will also visit historical sites and prominent temples to seek blessings, reflecting the BJP’s continued commitment to the values of service, dedication and faith.

He will hold a high-level meeting with state and regional office-bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and district general secretaries to deliberate extensively on the election strategy. To mark the auspicious conclusion of this historic visit, Nabin will offer prayers to Maa Bhagwati at the renowned Siddhapeeth Shakambhari Devi Temple and pray for the prosperity and peace of all citizens of the country and the continued progress of the nation, thereby providing immense strength to the organisation at the grassroots level. (ANI)