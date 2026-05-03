Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje expressed confidence that the BJP will win assembly elections in all five states, attributing it to PM Modi's leadership. She said the party aims to end hooliganism in West Bengal and Kerala.

BJP Confident of Five-State Sweep

Ahead of the announcement of Assembly election results tomorrow, Union Minister of State and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje expressed confidence that the party will secure victories across all five states--Keralam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry--stating that the outcome would reflect strong public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

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"We are confident that we will emerge victorious in all five states. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a multitude of facilities, schemes, and development projects have been implemented over the last ten years. Therefore, we are hopeful that people will surely vote us to power. We are eagerly awaiting tomorrow's results," Karandlaje told the reporters on Sunday.

Targeting Opposition-ruled states, she added, "Our aim is to end the era of hooliganism in West Bengal and Kerala."

Post-Poll Alliances Eyed

Speaking further on post-poll dynamics, the Union Minister said the BJP had also witnessed interest from other political players. "We have seen various political parties approaching us. If we secure a good number of seats, independent candidates and smaller parties will likely join us. We have worked hard towards this goal," she said.

Exit Polls Project NDA Gains

Meanwhile, on elections in 4 states and 1 Union Territory, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "In all elections, the BJP's performance is going to do very well..."

Exit polls projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third successive term.

Assam Projections

Axis My India projected that the BJP-led NDA would secure 88 to 100 of 126 seats and the Congress-led alliance 24 to 36 seats.

JVC predicted 88-101 seats for the NDA and 23-33 seats for the Congress-led alliance. It gave 0-2 seats to AIUDF and three to others.

Matrize projected 85-95 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 25-32 for the Congress-led alliance, and 6-12 seats for others.

Tight Contest in West Bengal

Exit polls for West Bengal have projected a tight contest between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While some projections, including Chanakya Strategies and Matrize, have given an edge to the BJP, others suggest a closer fight with TMC retaining a significant share of seats. Smaller parties are also expected to play a limited role in the final outcome.

Security Tightened for Counting Day

The security has been tightened across Kolkata ahead of counting day on May 4, with heavy deployment outside several strongrooms, including Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur and Netaji Indoor Stadium, among others.

Results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry elections will take place on May 4. (ANI)