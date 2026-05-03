Citing strong anti-incumbency, State Congress In-charge Deepa Dasmunshi expressed confidence that the UDF will form the government in Keralam with a comfortable majority, a sentiment echoed by several exit poll projections for the assembly polls.

Amid high-stakes election tallies and shifting political winds, State Congress In-charge Deepa Dasmunshi expressed unwavering confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to reclaim power in Keralam. Citing a strong wave of anti-incumbency and a rejection of the current administration's policies, Dasmunshi predicted a comfortable majority for the alliance.

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Speaking from Thiruvananthapuram, Dasmunshi characterised the current electoral landscape as a "tight fight" but maintained that the UDF's internal metrics suggest a performance that could exceed initial expectations. "As team UDF, we can say that we are forming the government," Dasmunshi stated. "The seats may be more than what was expected. The trust of the people of Keralam in us has continued, and there is clear anti-incumbency against the government and the CM."

LDF Failures Paved Way for UDF

According to the Congress leadership, several critical failures of the LDF government have paved the way for a UDF resurgence: Dasmunshi highlighted a lack of job opportunities and "additional importance" given to the youth over the last decade. She criticised the government's reliance on "huge hoardings" and high-budget branding, suggesting that the public found the display disconnected from reality. The UDF's campaign focused on a "vision for the betterment of Keralam," which Dasmunshi believes resonated deeply with the electorate.

While acknowledging the competitive nature of the polls, Dasmunshi dismissed the idea of a hung assembly, insisting that the people have voted for a decisive change. "The kind of huge hoardings they put up went against them," she noted, suggesting that the optics of the ruling party backfired. "Our vision worked here... we will win with a comfortable majority." As the state awaits the final official count, the UDF camp remains buoyant, positioning themselves as the incoming architects of Keralam's next chapter.

Pinarayi Vijayan's Re-election Bid

Earlier, Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan changed his social media bio on Sunday, one day ahead of the counting of votes for the recently held Assembly elections in the State. The changed bio of Vijayan now reads "Polit Bureau Member, Communist Party of India (Marxist)". Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a historic third consecutive term from his home turf. While the constituency is a storied fortress for the Left, the 2026 race is shaping up to be more than just a victory lap, both from the United Democratic Front led by Congress and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The UDF had fielded VP Abdul Rasheed against the Chief Minister, whereas on the other hand, K Ranjith contested on the BJP's ticket.

Exit Polls Predict UDF Win

Meanwhile, Exit poll projections have predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Keralam assembly polls. Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it will win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats. According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats.

Polls and Previous Results

Keralam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent. The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last polls were a setback for UDF and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance.

LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term. The results of Keralam elections will be out on May 4, along with the outcome of elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. (ANI)