NCP-SP workers protested in Pune over the rape and murder of a 4-year-old, demanding a fast-track court trial. The party's Pune president raised concerns about pending cases, while the victim's father asked politicians not to visit until justice is served.

The Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) workers on Sunday staged a protest at Goodluck Chowk in Pune over the recent alleged rape and murder case involving a 4-year-old child, demanding strict and swift action against the accused.

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Reacting to the case, NCP (SP) Pune President Shrikant Patil called for a speedy trial and justice through a Fast Track Court, while also raising concerns over pending cases in the system. He said the case must be taken up on priority so that the accused is punished without delay. "The case should proceed in Fast Track Court, and the accused should be punished," Shrikant Patil told ANI. However, he also pointed out that previous cases assigned to Fast Track Courts have not progressed as expected. "However, the earlier four Fast Track cases are still pending," he added.

Details of the Crime and Accused

The statement comes after a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune district. According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill, the accused has two similar cases against him. Earlier today, the father of the victim appealed to political leaders not to visit his home to offer condolences until his daughter gets justice and the accused is awarded capital punishment. The accused was arrested shortly after the incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child.

Father's Plea to Politicians

In a self-made video, the father of the deceased child is heard making a "humble request" on behalf of his family that no visits by political leaders be made at this time. He stated that the family would be willing to meet politicians and others only after justice is served in the case. "We are currently in Dehu to immerse my daughter's ashes. During this time, I've been informed by relatives and friends that several politicians have been visiting our home to offer condolences, etc. I want to make one humble request on behalf of my family and myself until my daughter receives justice and the accused is awarded the death penalty; no politician should come to our home to meet us. We will only be open to meeting anyone, including politicians, once justice is served. Until then, we request that no visits be made to offer condolences," the man is heard saying in the video. (ANI)