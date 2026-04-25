Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Haryana Minister Anil Vij expressed confidence in BJP's mayoral candidate Akshita Saini winning the Ambala polls with a large margin, attributing it to a 'wave of development' under PM Modi.

BJP Leaders Express Confidence in Ambala Polls

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed confidence in a strong performance for the BJP in Ambala, asserting that the party's candidate, Akshita Saini, would win with a significant margin in the region, drawing a clear contrast between the BJP and the Congress. On Friday, Sirsa told reporters, "Just as the BJP formed the government in Haryana with a large margin, Akshita Saini will certainly win with a good margin in Ambala, and our councillors will also win with a good margin. The people of Ambala know that if anyone talks about development, it's the BJP, and if anyone talks about destruction, it's the Congress. Therefore, no one wants to bring such negativity into their homes. Congress is a party that fights solely for power and for its own families. It has nothing to do with the country or its progress..."

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Haryana Minister Anil Vij echoed similar sentiments, stating that Saini's nomination has been filed with the confidence of a sweeping victory. He said a "wave of development" driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching every part of the country and should extend to Ambala as well. "Mayoral candidate Akshita Saini has filed her nomination, and it has been done with the blessing that she will win the election here by a huge margin. A wave of development led by PM Modi is sweeping across the country, and a part of that wave should reach the people of the Ambala Municipal Corporation..." Vij told reporters.

Nomination and Election Schedule

The comments came after the BJP candidate Akshita Saini, for the Ambala mayoral polls, officially filed her nomination yesterday. She was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including Haryana Minister Anil Vij and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The last date for filing nominations is April 25, while scrutiny will take place on April 27. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 28. Polling is scheduled for May 10, with counting of votes and declaration of results on May 13.