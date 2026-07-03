BJP National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from July 4 to hold organisational meetings. He will also visit Jammu and Kashmir on July 6 and 7 for a series of party programmes and meetings.

Nabin's Visit to Uttar Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day organisational visit to Uttar Pradesh from July 4, during which he will hold a series of meetings with party leaders, office-bearers and public representatives, the tweet said.

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This will be Nabin's first visit to Uttar Pradesh after the formation of the new state BJP team.

During the visit, the BJP chief will hold organisational meetings with senior party leaders and office-bearers. He will also interact with BJP public representatives, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and prominent personalities from different fields.

The visit assumes significance in view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled next year and is aimed at sharpening the party's strategy while guiding the newly constituted state unit and strengthening the organisation. Nabin is also scheduled to address the Shakti Kendra Convenor Conference.

Visit to Jammu and Kashmir

He will also undertake a two-day organisational visit to Jammu and Kashmir on July 6 and 7, during which he will participate in a series of party programmes and hold organisational meetings with leaders and workers across the Union Territory. The visit will be Nabin's first to the Union Territory since assuming charge as the party's national president.

July 6 Itinerary in Jammu

On July 6, Nabin will attend a programme commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Majestic Grand Palace in Jammu. The event will be attended by senior party leaders, office-bearers, public representatives and BJP workers. He will also address a Karyakarta Sammelan-cum-public rally and chair a meeting of the BJP's Core Group to review the political and organisational situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discuss the party's future strategy.

July 7 Engagements

On July 7, the BJP president will interact with young people during a Yuva Samvaad programme in Jammu. He will also hold separate meetings with the party's Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to review organisational activities, strengthen coordination and discuss the party's roadmap in the region.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the BJP's organisational network in Jammu and Kashmir and enhancing coordination between the party leadership, elected representatives and grassroots workers.

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