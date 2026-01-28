BJP National President Nitin Nabin praised West Bengal's cultural legacy, citing icons like Raja Ram Mohan Roy and Satyajit Ray. He also chaired a high-level strategy meeting in Durgapur for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin has lauded West Bengal's rich cultural, spiritual and artistic heritage, recalling the contributions of iconic figures who shaped India's identity. Addressing the first gathering, the 'Kamal Mela', as the BJP National President on Tuesday, Nabin recalled that from social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy and spiritual saint Ramakrishna Paramahamsa to legendary artist Uttam Kumar, revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and globally acclaimed filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Bengal's soil has produced leaders, warriors, saints and artists who left an indelible mark on the nation and the world.

"This land has been the birthplace of leaders like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, who gave an entirely new identity to the whole country and the entire Indian culture... This soil has given us many warriors and many saints, and the name of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa is also written in priceless letters... I also want to remember Uttam Kumar, who forged his identity through art and established Bengal on the world stage. We also remember Kazi Nazrul Islam, whose efforts gave a special place to the culture and art of Bengal... We also remember Satyajit Ray," Nabin said.

BJP Holds Strategy Meeting for Assembly Polls

Nitin Nabin held a high-level strategy meeting with senior leaders of the West Bengal BJP in Durgapur, as part of the party's preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections yesterday. The discussions focused on the current political climate in West Bengal, organisational strengthening, and forthcoming strategic initiatives aimed at consolidating the party's presence across the state. Prominent BJP leaders present at the session included Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, former State President Dilip Ghosh, Dr Sukanta Majumdar and Rahul Sinha.

The meeting was part of Nitin Nabin's schedule for his two-day visit to the state, which started on Tuesday, his first since taking over as National President. During his visit, he is scheduled to review the BJP's preparations ahead of the Assembly elections, participate in several organisational meetings, and attend public programs. (ANI)