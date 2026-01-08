BJP President JP Nadda is in Kolkata on a two-day visit to boost the party's preparations for the West Bengal assembly polls. He will hold several organisational meetings with state leaders, the core committee, and review ground-level feedback.

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with party leaders in Kolkata. Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to participate in several meetings and accelerate the party's preparations for the forthcoming assembly polls in the TMC-ruled state.

Earlier, BJP MLA and West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari welcomed JP Nadda after his arrival in Kolkata, saying that Nadda's guidance continues to inspire the party's efforts to work towards a stronger and more prosperous West Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Adhikari wrote, "It's an absolute honour to Welcome our Respected@BJP4IndiaNational President and Hon'ble Union Health Minister; Shri@JPNaddaJi, at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata today. His guidance and vision continue to inspire us in our mission to build a stronger, more prosperous West Bengal under the dynamic leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

Nadda's Two-Day Agenda in West Bengal

During his visit, Nadda will hold a core committee meeting of the party's West Bengal unit and interact with several district-level party leaders. He will also meet members of the BJP Doctors' Cell. Several organisational meetings are scheduled for January 8, during which he will take ground-level feedback from BJP workers and review preparations for the upcoming elections.

On January 9, Nadda will attend official meetings related to his Union ministry, party sources said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its political and organisational activities in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Key Engagements on January 8

At 06:00 pm, he will participate in the Doctors Meet at Spring Club, Silver Spring Apartments, 5, NH-12, Tangra, Kolkata.

Nadda will hold a meeting with the West Bengal BJP State Core team at 08:30 pm at the State BJP Office, 27 GN Block, Sector-5, Vidhan Nagar, Kolkata.

Official Visits on January 9

On the next day (January 9, 2026), the BJP chief will visit Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata, at 10:45 am.

At 04:00 pm, Shri Nadda will inaugurate the Department of Radiation Oncology, Department of Trauma & Emergency Medicine, and the Pneumatic Tube System at AIIMS Kalyani, Dist. Nadia (West Bengal).