BJP leaders and workers in Shimla celebrated election victories in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, hailing them as an endorsement of PM Modi's leadership. HP CM Sukhu commented on Congress's revival plans in West Bengal.

Celebrations erupted at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters 'Deep Kamal' in Chakkar and the main Chowk in Shimla near the office of the deputy commissioner following the party's victories in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry. Party leaders and workers gathered in large numbers, hailing the results as a decisive endorsement of development, nationalism, and governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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BJP Hails Decisive Mandate

Speaking to the reporters, senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar said, "This victory is not just an electoral success, but a clear endorsement of the BJP's ideology and the people's faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The people of India have once again chosen governance over appeasement and performance over propaganda."

Referring to West Bengal, he added, "The people of Bengal have given a decisive mandate against corruption, violence, unemployment, and misgovernance. BJP is poised to form its first government in the state."

Highlighting the party's organisational strength, Kumar said, "Our improved strategy, strong narrative, and organisational strength at the grassroots level have translated into electoral success."

At the main square of Shimla, BJP State Vice President and MLA Vinod Kumar said, "The streets of Bengal had already turned saffron the colour of trust, transformation, and hope."

Congress Vows to Revive in West Bengal

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Congress party is working to regain its footing in West Bengal and will emerge as a strong challenger to the BJP in the coming years. Speaking to reporters, Sukhu said, "Congress is working to revive its organisational strength in West Bengal after a long gap. In the future, we will definitely take our ideology forward there. And in the next 5 to 7 years, we will make our ideology there. In the future, Congress will compete with the BJP there, and Congress will comply there."

On the BJP's rise in West Bengal, he attributed it to political polarisation and anti-incumbency, adding, "Definitely, when elections were fought, they would have used 'Sam, Dam, Dand, Bhed'."

Referring to other states, the Chief Minister said, "In Kerala, we were the opposition party. We have bounced back there and defeated the government of the leftists," while noting that the party has had a limited presence in West Bengal and remains an alliance partner in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)