The IMD forecasts an active monsoon over northwest, central, and eastern India, with heavy rainfall and flash flood risks. Delhi's temperature will drop by nearly 10 degrees, with heavy showers expected from Monday to Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active southwest monsoon over northwest, central and eastern India, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, flash flood risks in vulnerable areas, and a significant drop in temperatures in Delhi after a hot and humid weekend.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and several northeastern states over the coming days.

Delhi Weather Forecast

In the national capital, maximum temperatures are expected to fall sharply from around 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday to nearly 30 degrees Celsius by Tuesday as monsoon activity intensifies. Delhi is likely to experience scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday, bringing daytime temperatures down to the low 30s.

Weekly Temperature Outlook

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to record maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 36 degrees Celsius on Friday and 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

On Sunday, the national capital is likely to witness scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph.

National Capital Region (NCR) Forecast

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad is expected to record a minimum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram is likely to see a minimum of 34 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius. Faridabad is expected to remain comparatively cooler, with temperatures ranging between 29 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon Across India

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across the Northeast throughout the week, with heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Northwest and Central India

In northwest India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides.

Across central India, widespread rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

Eastern and Western India

Eastern India is also expected to remain under the influence of the active monsoon, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall forecast over West Bengal and Sikkim, while Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers.

In western India, Konkan and Goa are expected to witness widespread rainfall, while Gujarat and several parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive scattered showers.

Southern India

Southern India is also set to remain under an active monsoon spell, with widespread rainfall likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several areas.

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