    BJP attacks Congress over Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark, flays links with SDPI

    Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi sent a strong message, stating:  "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity." Reacting to the statement, K.Annamalai wrote: "Congress party extends an olive branch to parties such as SDPI for electoral gains, has fielded a candidate who central agencies raided for links to funding extremists is speaking of Sovereignty."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    With the Karnataka Assembly elections nearing, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi sent a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas. In her message, she said, "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

    Reacting to the statement, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai took to Twitter and wrote: "Congress party extends an olive branch to parties such as SDPI for electoral gains, has fielded a candidate who central agencies raided for links to funding extremists is speaking of Sovereignty. Kindly stop making a mockery of yourselves!"

    Meanwhile,  many users took to Twitter and questioned the statement. A user said, "Karnataka "Sovereignty"...?? When did state of Karnataka break into new Country..."

    Another user took to social media and wrote: "....Is Karnataka now a sovereign for Congress? Is India sovereign or a state within its territory also a sovereign? Congress now seeking to divide India again?"

     

    In a stinging attack on the BJP, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi warned on Saturday that Karnataka and the rest of the country cannot grow unless the governing party's "loot, lies, ego, and hatred" are removed.

    "Neither Karnataka nor India can progress unless the atmosphere of the BJP's loot, lies, ego, and hatred is removed," Sonia Gandhi said at her first public rally in the poll-bound state, which votes on May 10. She also appealed to the people to remind those in power that the fate of the leaders is decided by the blessings of the people and not the other way round.

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 4:02 PM IST
