    Karnataka Election 2023: ‘Didn't expect from you...' Owaisi slams Sonia Gandhi as she campaigns for Shettar

    Karnataka Election 2023: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing assault on former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, saying he did not expect her to campaign for BJP defector Jagadish Shettar, whom he referred to as a "RSS man."

    First Published May 7, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised former Congress President Sonia Gandhi when she campaigned in Karnataka's Hubballi for Jagadish Shettar, who just joined the party after cutting relations with the BJP.

    Addressing a rally, Owaisi in Hubballi said that he did not anticipate Sonia Gandhi to campaign for Jagadish Shettar, whom he referred to as "a man from the RSS."

    For those who are unfamiliar, Jagadish Shettar resigned from the BJP last month after being denied a ticket to run in the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10. On a Congress ticket, he is running for the Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency.

    "I did not expect you to campaign for an RSS man, Madam Sonia Gandhi ji. Jagadish Shettar is a member of the RSS. Regrettably, Congress has lost the intellectual war. Is this your fight for secularism? Is this how you would fight against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji?" Owaisi said.

    "And their jokers, slaves, and servants level such allegations against us," he said, referring to the Opposition's claim that his party is the "BJP's B-team."

    Sonia Gandhi ripped into the BJP at her first electoral rally in Karnataka on Saturday, urging people to vote for the Congress in the May 10 assembly elections, saying neither Karnataka nor the country can grow unless the atmosphere of plunder and hatred is ended.

    "The people decide the fate of leaders.To halt the BJP's looting, please vote for the Congress on May 10 and give us a majority," she urged at a rally in Hubballi, a BJP stronghold.

