Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji has slammed the Congress for its failed seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party in UP, questioning the credibility and purpose of the INDIA bloc ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji on Thursday criticised the Congress over the reported differences with the Samajwadi Party (SP) regarding seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, alleging that the Congress has been left dependent on its INDIA bloc ally and questioning the understanding between the two parties. Baji said that the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh had failed to materialise, raising questions over the purpose of pre-poll alliances when partners end up disagreeing over positions and power-sharing after elections. He also referred to the political arrangements in Keralam and Delhi, arguing that alliances formed before elections often witness a shift in equations after the results.

"An alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in UP has failed to materialise. Regarding the Congress party's position within the INDIA alliance, one might ask: why form an alliance before an election, only to end up squabbling over positions and power-sharing after the polls? What kind of alliance is this?" he told ANI.

Referring to Keralam, the BJP spokesperson said that the parties had contested the elections together under an alliance, but their political dynamics changed after the polls. He said similar shifts were visible in Delhi, questioning the consistency of the Congress's alliance arrangements.

Baji further claimed that the Congress was now dependent on the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and alleged that differences over the distribution of seats had exposed the strained relationship between the two parties. "Now, the Congress party finds itself at the mercy of the Samajwadi Party. In UP, the Congress is demanding 130 out of the 403 seats, while the Samajwadi Party has offered only 26—a disparity that has led to critical remarks from Samajwadi Party leaders," he said.

He also questioned whether the Congress would receive the Samajwadi Party's support in the state, claiming that the latter was not willing to accommodate the Congress's demands. "It appears the Samajwadi Party will not support the Congress, which means the Congress may not even secure the opposition's vote. The Samajwadi Party has effectively taken the Congress party under its control and is now playing games with them," Baji alleged.

Taking a further swipe at the Congress leadership, Baji questioned the party's political ambitions at the national level while, according to him, it was struggling to negotiate its electoral position in Uttar Pradesh. "You aspire to become the Prime Minister of the country, yet you cannot even secure seats in UP. This is not just about your party; it is about the people," he said.

Baji also invoked the Congress's previous dependence on the Samajwadi Party, recalling that the party had governed with the latter's support on several occasions between 2004 and 2014. "The Samajwadi Party knows you all too well, and the public is watching this unfold," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP Imran Masood expressed strong displeasure over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of 26 seats as its starting point for seat-sharing in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying the Congress was "not beggars" and that such unilateral declarations were not a good way to conduct alliance discussions. Questioning the timing of the SP's announcement after alliance meetings in Delhi, Masood said Congress had neither sought 26 seats nor asked the Samajwadi Party to offer it any particular constituency. "We were discussing within the alliance; the alliance meetings took place in Delhi. And after those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'--we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars," Masood told ANI.