Rajasthan election 2023: BJP announces 41 candidates in poll-bound state; check details

The state of Rajasthan is set to witness polling in a single phase on November 23, with the results scheduled to be declared on December 3. Rajasthan has a total of 200 seats, and anti-incumbency is expected to play a significant role in the election.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (October 9) released its first list of 41 candidates. Among these candidates, as many as seven candidates are sitting MPs who will be participating in the state elections.

Some notable candidates from the list include Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who will contest from Jhotwara, Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar, Baba Balaknath from Tijara, Narendra Kumar from Mandawa, Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur, Bhagirath Choudhary from Kishangarh, and Devji Patel, who will contest in the Sanchore constituency.

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: BJP releases 4th list of 57 candidates, CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni

The state of Rajasthan is set to witness polling in a single phase on November 23, with the results scheduled to be declared on December 3. Rajasthan has a total of 200 seats, and anti-incumbency is expected to play a significant role in the election. The state has a history of alternating between the Congress and the BJP since 1993 when the BJP first came to power after a period of President's rule.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress secured 100 seats, followed by the BJP with 73 seats, while the BSP won 6 seats. Other parties like the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) secured 2 seats each. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to win one seat, and there were 13 independent candidates in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

Delhi High Court reserves order in NewsClick founder and HR head's arrest challenge