Madhya Pradesh election 2023: BJP releases 4th list of 57 candidates, CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni

The BJP had begun announcing its candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in advance. The first list of 39 candidates was unveiled on August 17, followed by a second list on September 25.

In preparation for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (October 9) unveiled its fourth list, featuring its 57 candidates. Among the notable candidates, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Budhni, while the State's Home Minister Narottam Mishra will represent Datia. According to the list, Gopal Bhargava will contest from Rehli, Vishwas Sarang from Narela, and Tulsiram Silavat will compete in the Sanwer constituency.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on November 17, with the results scheduled to be declared on December 3.

The second list notably included three central ministers: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, and Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, as well as four Lok Sabha MPs.

Additionally, the BJP introduced Monika Batti as its candidate for the Amarwara constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Monika Batti had previously been associated with the Gondwana Gantantra Party before joining the BJP.

Of the five states heading to the polls, the BJP currently holds power in Madhya Pradesh. Elections are also scheduled for next month in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Mizoram, with the counting of votes set for December 3.

