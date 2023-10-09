Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: BJP releases 4th list of 57 candidates, CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni

    The BJP had begun announcing its candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in advance. The first list of 39 candidates was unveiled on August 17, followed by a second list on September 25.

    Madhya Pradesh election 2023: BJP releases 4th list of 57 candidates, CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    In preparation for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (October 9) unveiled its fourth list, featuring its 57 candidates. Among the notable candidates, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Budhni, while the State's Home Minister Narottam Mishra will represent Datia. According to the list, Gopal Bhargava will contest from Rehli, Vishwas Sarang from Narela, and Tulsiram Silavat will compete in the Sanwer constituency.

    Earlier today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on November 17, with the results scheduled to be declared on December 3.

    The BJP had begun announcing its candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in advance. The first list of 39 candidates was unveiled on August 17, followed by a second list on September 25.

    The second list notably included three central ministers: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State (MoS) for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, and Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, as well as four Lok Sabha MPs.

    Additionally, the BJP introduced Monika Batti as its candidate for the Amarwara constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Monika Batti had previously been associated with the Gondwana Gantantra Party before joining the BJP.

    Of the five states heading to the polls, the BJP currently holds power in Madhya Pradesh. Elections are also scheduled for next month in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Mizoram, with the counting of votes set for December 3.

    Among the prominent candidates, the State's Home Minister Narottam Mishra will contest from Datia, Gopal Bhargava from Rehli, Vishwas Sarang from Narela, and Tulsiram Silavat will vie for the Sanwer constituency.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution demanding Cauvery water from Karnataka vkp

    Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution demanding Cauvery water from Karnataka

    'Israel is a terrorist country...' Kerala CPI(M) leader M A Baby defends Hamas attack anr

    'Israel is a terrorist country...' Kerala CPI(M) leader M A Baby defends Hamas attack

    BJP announces 41 candidates in Rajasthan following code of conduct implementation AJR

    Rajasthan election 2023: BJP announces 41 candidates in poll-bound state; check details

    Indian Army completes emergency procurement worth Rs 11000 crore

    Indian Army completes emergency procurement worth Rs 11,000 crore

    Good news for Bengalureans: No increase in property tax, assures DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Good news for Bengalureans: No increase in property tax, assures DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Recent Stories

    New videos reveal bone-chilling moments when Hamas gunmen sprayed bullets on party-goers

    New videos reveal bone-chilling moments when Hamas gunmen sprayed bullets on party-goers (WATCH)

    Alia Bhatt revisits her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Know details vma

    Alia Bhatt revisits her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Know details

    ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN: Buttler dubs HPCA stadium outfield as 'poor'; rules out Stokes avv

    ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN: Buttler dubs HPCA stadium outfield as 'poor'; rules out Stokes

    Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution demanding Cauvery water from Karnataka vkp

    Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution demanding Cauvery water from Karnataka

    7 yoga poses to reduce stress and find harmony gcw eai

    7 yoga poses to reduce stress and find harmony

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon