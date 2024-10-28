BJP allies hail Thalapathy Vijay's TVK conference as "great start", DMK dismisses criticism

Chennai: Actor Vijay's recent criticisms of the DMK government at the inaugural state conference of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, have elicited positive responses from BJP coalition parties. Despite declaring his ideological opposition to the BJP while politically opposing the DMK, Vijay received praise from BJP coalition partners such as Puthiya Tamilagam Katchi and the India Jananayaka Katchi, who described his address as a "great start."

Following the conference, parties that previously contested the Lok Sabha elections under the NDA banner voiced their support for Vijay. Thamizhisai Soundararajan, a prominent BJP figure, noted that Vijay's commitment to sharing power with allies could mark a significant turning point. However, she also questioned his understanding of the BJP, particularly criticizing his comments about the Governor's role in front of a portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who himself introduced the position.

In response to Vijay's anti-DMK remarks, DMK workers and leaders have taken to social media, with posts suggesting that his comments on fascism reflect a lack of understanding and downplay the threats posed by the BJP. The DMK has largely dismissed Vijay's criticisms; party spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan stated that Vijay only targeted the DMK without outlining his own policies.

Notably, actor Prakash Raj expressed his support for Vijay, adding another layer to the political discourse. As the situation evolves, Tamil Nadu's political landscape remains poised for further developments.

