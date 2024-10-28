Thalapathy Vijay's address sparks debate: No mention of party members' contributions at event?

Political analysts have noted that actor Vijay, in his inaugural political meeting, failed to adequately acknowledge several key contributors.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first state conference took place on Sunday (October 27). Vijay appeared as a new political leader. Unlike typical political meetings, Vijay presented his points realistically.

Vijay clearly outlined his party's policies and future plans to a large crowd. He criticized both state and central governments, accusing them of anti-people actions. He also directly targetted the ruling DMK party, accusing them of "family politics."

Vijay clarified that his general statements weren't due to fear, but a commitment to avoid hateful politics. The TVK party successfully organized the large meeting, implementing various controls.

Despite extensive preparations by party members, Vijay didn't acknowledge their efforts, particularly General Secretary Anand. Political analysts see this as an oversight, contrasting it with typical expressions of gratitude in other parties.

