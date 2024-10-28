Thalapathy Vijay's address sparks debate: No mention of party members' contributions at event?

Political analysts have noted that actor Vijay, in his inaugural political meeting, failed to adequately acknowledge several key contributors.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 9:37 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 9:37 AM IST

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first state conference took place on Sunday (October 27). Vijay appeared as a new political leader. Unlike typical political meetings, Vijay presented his points realistically.

article_image2

Vijay's Political Meet

Vijay clearly outlined his party's policies and future plans to a large crowd. He criticized both state and central governments, accusing them of anti-people actions. He also directly targetted the ruling DMK party, accusing them of "family politics."

article_image3

TVK Leader Vijay

Vijay clarified that his general statements weren't due to fear, but a commitment to avoid hateful politics. The TVK party successfully organized the large meeting, implementing various controls.

article_image4

Thalapathy Vijay

Despite extensive preparations by party members, Vijay didn't acknowledge their efforts, particularly General Secretary Anand. Political analysts see this as an oversight, contrasting it with typical expressions of gratitude in other parties.

